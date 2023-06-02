This was the casting of Abel Villa to play Leandro Díaz when he was a child

On his social networks, Abel Antonio Villa, son of the singer Beto Villa Jr, showed how one of his castings was to play Leandro Díaz as a childin the bionovela produced and broadcast by RCN Televisión.

The young talent, who won ‘Best Children’s Talent’ at the 2023 India Catalina Awards, had the great challenge of impersonating Leandro Díaz. His greatest complexity was in having to close his eyes to simulate blindness.

According to the video that he uploaded, the casting was presented 3 years ago, that is, in 2020, and the novel was broadcast in the year 2022.

The scene he played was one of the most “strong and stressful” in the series. In this fragment of the novel, he confronts Onofre, his father.

Video: This was his casting.

Abel: Hey, why do you hate me so much and want to take away everything that makes me happy? You know what? If you hate me, I hate you more, so you know…

Onoffre: Well, shut up or I control it. Let’s see how the pod is. Do you want me to fuck it up?

Abel: That? Are you going to hit me? Why don’t you kill me once and for all so that the problem goes away?

Onoffre: Which problem? Which problem?

Abel: That of having a blind son.