SOCIAL WELFARE

In this sense, he argued that “Social welfare is built if we guarantee universal rights, not that one part of Colombia can eat and another can’t, that one can study, that one can have land and another can’t, one can have health and another can’t.”

“The right is not for those who can pay it and not for those who cannot pay it,” he insisted.

He immediately defended that his government’s reforms are intended to “That a young man can go to university, that an old man can have a pension and a bowl of hot soup in a decent place to live, means that a worker can have job stability (…) that any family anywhere in the world country can have permanent regular visits from a doctor”.

“With that simplicity the reforms are framed, we are not presenting businesses from the State”explained the Colombian president, recalling that the Executive will process before Congress “three reforms have to do with people’s fundamental rights”: the pension reform, the labor reform and the recently established health reform.

This last “deals with some fundamental issues” and collects the “enormous lesson” left by covid-19: “if there is no prevention system we are more vulnerable to death. Colombia has never had a preventive health system,” he said.

“Preventing means that the house has doctors, health centers nearby”and not only in Bogotá, but in all regions of the country, something that does not exist today, in the words of Petro, since “health has fragmented in relation to the ability to pay.”

“There is no health for the rural world of this country”lamented the president after taking an X-ray of the current Colombian health system, and “that makes death more for some than for others.”

THE HEALTH REFORM

The reform of the health system, which has caused controversy in the country, seeks, according to the Government, a principle of universality, the establishment of a preventive and predictive system, resources to guarantee sustainability and dignify workers in the sector.

In this context, The government wants to transform the health system to strengthen primary care and also bring care to “abandoned territories”, those remote communities where the nearest care center is currently several hours away by boat or mule over steep roads.

The criticism comes from the fact that it is a comprehensive reform that seeks to take power away from the current Health Promotion Entities (EPS), private companies that are in charge of managing health resources, and also questions about how to financially sustain a much more public system.

THE SUPPORT OF THE PEOPLE



Several weeks ago Petro made an appeal for people to go out to the squares of cities and towns to show their support for the reforms and precisely he addressed the country from the same place where on Monday he presented his first great social reform, that of health , which yesterday was filed for approval in Congress.

The call was made for the same date that the opposition had planned to go out to to protest, precisely, against these reforms, but finally the opposition, led by several congressmen from the uribista Democratic Center, will leave tomorrow.

However, a dozen people chained themselves to the statue of Rafael Núñez, in the homonymous square, with posters of “Petro dictator” and remained guarded by police during the demonstration.

“We are here to support our president to get this country afloat because this country is sunk by previous presidencies”Olga Lucía Ortiz assured Agencia EFE from the central and monumental Plaza Nuñez.

This older lady is part of the bulk of people, who together with the unions, have taken to the squares and streets of the country, that is, of the “people in need” who were the ones who brought Petro, the first left-wing president of Colombia, to power.

Ortiz is a street vendor who has not been able to retire because she has been in informal employment all her life, who is a beneficiary of social subsidies and who wants to “give a new country to our grandchildren and our children” and trusts that Petro will be able to do it.

SUPPORT IN THE REST OF THE COUNTRY



In other Colombian cities, such as Medellín or Cali, they also took to the streets, carrying, as in the capital of Antioquia, a peace dove and white T-shirts in support of the Government’s initiatives to end the conflict.

“That the change has won is only the first step (…) the power of the people is needed so that these steps can be taken,” the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, who accompanied the march for several blocks, told EFE.

In Calithe capital of the social outbreak of 2021 and where Petro has great social support, thousands of people also came out, with two marches, one of them precisely from “Puerto Resistencia”, one of the popular neighborhoods where the protests were most experienced, with flags and banners in support of healthcare reform.

César Augusto Grueso, from the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT), stressed to EFE that the reforms proposed by the Government are “necessary” to “rectify the crisis that neoliberalism has left in the country.”

With information from EFE Agency*