This was the fair for microentrepreneurs in towns in the south of Bogotá

There were more than 130 businessmen who participated in the Local Microenterprise 3.0 program.
In the south of Bogotá they presented their products and services in their respective locations.
Ciudad Bolívar was the setting for this weekend (April 22-23). With the program, eight million pesos are given to businessmen, all accompanied by advice at all levels of investment.
It has the permanent accompaniment of a business advisor who, through monitoring, evaluations, and virtual and face-to-face training, seeks for these entrepreneurs to advance and achieve a more competitive development, according to local authorities.