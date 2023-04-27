Home » This was the fair for microentrepreneurs in towns in the south of Bogotá
News

This was the fair for microentrepreneurs in towns in the south of Bogotá

by admin
This was the fair for microentrepreneurs in towns in the south of Bogotá

There were more than 130 businessmen who participated in the Local Microenterprise 3.0 program.

In the south of Bogotá they presented their products and services in their respective locations.

Ciudad Bolívar was the setting for this weekend (April 22-23). With the program, eight million pesos are given to businessmen, all accompanied by advice at all levels of investment.

It has the permanent accompaniment of a business advisor who, through monitoring, evaluations, and virtual and face-to-face training, seeks for these entrepreneurs to advance and achieve a more competitive development, according to local authorities.

See also  Attention: strong explosions are registered in Bogotá

You may also like

Venezuela is first in the list of 10...

Risk Management has intervened 368 kilometers of tertiary...

Last year, 4,844 foreign-related intellectual property cases accepted...

Putin wants to secure his influence in Europe...

They reject that Venezuelan migrants are blamed for...

Perpetrator confesses – victim after knife attack not...

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ How big...

A house made of wood and mud eternalized...

Xi sent “agricultural management” to the countryside only...

Society: Survey: Parents who have not studied are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy