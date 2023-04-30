This was the life of the vallenato minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez Argote

Luis Enrique Martínez, legendary accordion player, considered the most avant-garde of Vallenato music, was born on February 24, 1923, in El Hatico, Fonseca township, La Guajira, in the home made up of Natividad Argote and Santander Martínez.

His father Santander, in addition to tilling the fields, sawing wood and thatching palm houses, was an excellent accordion player of the first generation, who with his musical group entertained the festivals of the different towns of the region.

In the daily life of the family, Luis Enrique helped his father in the field work and alternately joined the musical group that he directed, acting as a drummer and maracas performer on musical tours with his father around the different cities. towns, where the tasks called “colita” were frequent, especially in Machobayo, La Guajira, where he met Francisco Moscote.

HIS LIFE IN FOUNDATION

Following the separation of his parents in 1937, his mother, Natividad Argote, traveled and decided to reside in the Fundación town, Magdalena, the ‘banana zone’, where she was looking for new horizons. Said town was known as “The corner of progress” for its great economic activity and there, ‘El pollo vallenato’ worked in the fields as a planter, ax and machete man; raising animals and selling water, this job he did riding a donkey.

‘El pollo vallenato’ worked in the fields as a planter, ax and machete man; animal husbandry and water seller. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

For the carnival of 1939, with the sale of a pig worth $90, he decided to buy his first single-row accordion, which cost him 7 pesos, and from that moment he began his vocation-alone and hearsay-learning of that instrument.

Periodically, on weekends he went to a canteen in the town to listen to the accordions that usually met there, including Francisco ‘Pacho’ Rada, Leonardo Núñez, ‘El León de Granada’, Simón Caballero and ‘Juancho’ Polo Valencia. .

THE LEARNING OF LUIS ENRIQUE

From the latter, he heard the notes and singing of his song ‘Alicia Adorada’. Also, other accordion players came to Fundación attracted by the banana bonanza of the time.

Luis Enrique’s learning was effective and he quickly reached abilities and skills in playing the accordion. With this instrument, from 1940 he had another alternative to earn higher dividends on the routes that he had to face due to the demands of life, which gradually led him to abandon his peasant activity that ordinarily only allowed him to earn 50 cents, while he received $3 pesos to liven up a party they called “Merengue”.

From the recollections of Luis Enrique, it is recorded that, in his hometown, El Hatico, as a very young boy he heard the interpretation of accordion players who were going to visit and party with his father. ‘Chico’ Bolaños heard the interpretation of ‘La Gota Fría’ by Emiliano Zuleta Baquero, who was also at his house, as well as Lorenzo Morales, Juan Muñoz, Diego Sarmiento, Fortunato Fernández, his cousins ​​Luis Pitre and Luis Martínez .

Faced with such encounters, Martínez Argote stated on different occasions that in the field of his apprenticeship he listened to the majority of the accordion players of importance, of whom he took careful note, which allowed him from the beginning to visualize his creative and original style, finally their slogan and identity.

THE VALLENATO CHICKEN

It was in Fundación, Magdalena, where they identified it as ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, due to its provincial origin that today is located in Cesar and La Guajira, which was a geographical part of the department of Magdalena.

In those years, many of these provincials lost the pigmentation of their skin, which according to specialists in the field, was generated by the bite of a mosquito, which caused the disease vitiligo. As a result of this removal, accordion music in the region took the name of vallenata, which was previously known as provincial music.

Such an identity motivated Luis Enrique to write his first song in the rhythm of son:

“Oh, I’m Enrique Martinez

Oh, they call me the vallenato

Oh, I have a firm affection

Also a nice deal.

when i play my accordion

They say I play nice”.

THE GUACAMAYO, ANOTHER OF HIS ACCORDIONS

With achievements and maturity, Luis Enrique, skilled in playing the accordion, decided to return to his hometown to visit his father, who, observing his son’s musical advances, gave him his 2-keyboard ‘Guacamayo’ accordion so that he could strengthen their capacities and advance successfully with quality and authenticity.

In 1943, the famous accordion player Abel Antonio Villa had recorded in Barranquilla some songs that were heard through the few existing jukeboxes in Magdalena and its provincial towns, which gave Villa a special connotation, according to the criteria of some analysts who compared the two more advanced styles to play the accordion. However, Martínez Argote’s friends encouraged him to also record his songs.

In 1948 Luís Enrique decided to travel to Barranquilla, where several recording studios were established with technology typical of their time, in which said process was carried out on cardboard discs with an acetate paste above 78 Rpm.

SO YOU KNOW, SO YOU SUCK: FIRST RECORDING

In this context, there were outstanding personalities in the activity, including Carlos Dieppa, ‘El Che’ Granados, Luis Barrios, Víctor Amórtegui, Emigdio Velasco’s ‘Foto Velasco’ company, which had the license from the Odeón record label of Argentina, and through this the ‘Pollo Vallenato’ made its first recording entitled, ‘So that I know, so that I suck’, dedicated as a message of challenge to Abel Antonio Villa and Guillermo Buitrago, with whom he had a piquería.

The aforementioned recording was carried out with the famous two-keyboard accordion called ‘Guacamayo’ that had replaced the one-keyboard accordion.

The capacity and natural talent of Luis Enrique Martínez allowed him to be versatile to interpret different musical genres.

In 1951, he added to his repertoire the song ‘La Cama Berrochona’, a cumbia by Esteban Montaño, which alluded to the composer’s sexual life, being listened to with pleasure by Toño Fuentes, an acetate businessman, who recommended modifying its lyrics and the composer of it agreed to such a change, being recorded as ‘La Cumbia Cienaguera’, perhaps the greatest musical success performed by Luis Enrique Martínez, who for that and other reasons managed to be one of the symbols of Colombianness, extended to different generations and world geographical borders, with versions in different rhythms and interpreted by many artists in different countries.

A MUSICAL REVOLUTION

Such circumstances allowed Luis Enrique to discover and interpret, for the first time, the three-keyboard accordion, an instrument that Toño Fuentes had acquired in the United States for his record label’s recordings of this type of popular music.

From that historical moment, the novel accordion was the transcendental medium that promoted the feat of Luis Enrique Martínez to initiate the true revolution in melodious execution and the implementation of rhythmic changes with aesthetics in traditional Vallenato music.

Luis Enrique Martínez is considered, by many, as the most innovative accordion player in Vallenato music. / PHOTO: COURTESY.



Such innovations changed the way of executing those essences of Vallenato folklore to build melodies and rhythms that last to this day.

It can be concluded with certainty that Luis Enrique Martínez Argote was the first accordion player to make melodic chords with the basses of the accordion. He managed to build novel arpeggios that allowed him to be the first to go and take notes on the three keyboards of the vallenato accordion and merge the sound of the bass with the whistles of this instrument.

FOUNDATION GARDEN

In that creative transfer, Luis Enrique incorporated the guitar as an accompaniment to his accordion. First it was with Julio Bovea, then Esteban Montaño, then Adriano Salas, who was replaced by Juan Esteban Madrid, his partner for 40 years of musical work, who also supported him as a second voice, another aesthetic figure of singing created by maestro Martínez.

It should be noted that one of the songs with the greatest impact created by Martínez was ‘Jardín de Fundación’, born out of gratitude for the land that welcomed him with his mother and family.

In that song he innovated the way of executing the paseo rhythm; he introduced a different musical figure to what had been done, that is, it commonly began with the melody of the song and in the middle he created other novel figures. The auction or end was different from what was usually expressed by all the accordion players of the time and those who preceded him.

WHAT DOES LUIS ENRIQUE MEAN FOR OTHER MUSICIANS FROM VALLEY?

There are numerous testimonies from locals and strangers that ratify the cultural integrality of vallenato folklore with its accordion, box, guacharaca, songs and chants, which in its historical and inclusive dynamics has managed to be a niche of creativity, entrepreneurship and varied productivity that provides spaces so that they radiate narratives alluding to expressions of manners and traditions.

Also values ​​such as love and friendship; nature and the environment, uses, magic, art, rites and the sacred, religion, language, race, myths and legends, the integration of peoples, the family, and other manifestations of articulation society in a broad sense.

Emiliano Zuleta Díaz, states that “Luis Enrique has been the best accordion player in Vallenato music, he left a great legacy.” Andrés “El Turco” Gil states: “El Pollo Vallenato” is the most complete accordion player that Vallenato music has ever had, the most creative”. Emilio Oviedo says that “Luis Enrique is an icon, a badge, a benchmark.”

NEW VALLENATA EXPRESSION

Luis Enrique Martínez Argote, due to his talent and personality, constitutes a historical and integral expression of Vallenato music, framed in national folklore, because his life and work led him to build with vocation the diversity of alluded sociocultural expressions, which span from his childhood to his eternal departure, to become an upright minstrel and moral reference that year after year is emulated and remembered in many events and festivals as an exceptional example by all generations of musicians, performers, cultural managers and citizens of the world.

Luis Enrique Martínez after two failed attempts, in 1968 and 1971, won the crown of Vallenato king in 1973 facing excellent figures of Vallenato Folklore such as Andrés Landeros and Julio De La Ossa, who later managed to be qualified and distinguished in that same place of the best

The balance of the management and results of the musical life of Luís Enrique Martínez Argote is an admirable and immeasurable milestone. Qualitatively, it presents a historical stamp with more than 150 songs of his authorship in the four vallenato airs.

He managed to record nearly 35 musical albums with which he promoted many composers who accompanied him on the journey of his admirable cultural legacy, including César Marín, Adriano Salas, Esteban Montaño and many more. Luis Enrique Martínez, died in Santa Marta, Magdalena on March 25, 1995.

By Celso Guerra Gutierrez