This was the path to fame of the influencer Mario Ruiz





The Colombian content creator has not only stood out for his talent but for his remarkable humor and personality.

Credits: Social networks Mario Andres Ruiz Borda, is one of the most recognized influencers in Colombia and in different Spanish-speaking countries. He was born on October 1, 1994 in the city of Bogotá, Colombia. Credits: Instagram – @marioruiz His career began through his YouTube channel’Marioruiz‘, where he presented his first video called ‘Harlem Shake‘, which was published 9 years ago and has 2.2 million views. Credits: Instagram – @marioruiz At the beginning of his career as a content creator, he did some tutorials, skits, parodies of well-known songs, and challenges with friends like JohnPa Zurita, Sebastian Villalobos, Nicolas Arrieta, Luisa Fernanda Wamong others. Credits: Instagram – @marioruiz Mario has been characterized by his peculiar humor and his content that makes a difference on social networks. Credits: Instagram – @marioruiz By 2017, he released a book called ‘How did I get here?‘ in which he recounts his experience on digital platforms and relates his life to a video game where he has to go through various obstacles to get to where he is. Credits: Instagram – @marioruiz He is creator and founder ofBreaded Chicken Productions ́, which is a studio specialized in the creation of digital and audiovisual content, in which important brands such as H&M, Adidasamong other. See also Leading the wind to open a new bureau to build an ecological PKS 2021 Ecological Conference, Safe Advanced Green Computing + Digital Health Forum Held_Data Services_Development_Medical Credits: Instagram – @polloapanadostudio He has a close relationship with the Mexican JohnPa Zurita, with whom he shares trips and various experiences. One of the most recent was when they met to see the Aztec team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Credits: Instagram – @marioruiz He left his followers stunned by his Pent House in Bogotá, in which his style and elegance is marked. Credits: Instagram – @marioruiz He is one of the participants of ‘Master Chef Celebrity Colombia 2023‘ where he competes with celebrities from the national show business. Credits: Instagram – @marioruiz Recently, he received in his house the permanent residence of the United States that allows him to enjoy long stays in the North American country. Credits: Instagram – @marioruiz

