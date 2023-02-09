Home News This was the path to fame of the influencer Mario Ruiz
News

This was the path to fame of the influencer Mario Ruiz

by admin
This was the path to fame of the influencer Mario Ruiz

This was the path to fame of the influencer Mario Ruiz

The Colombian content creator has not only stood out for his talent but for his remarkable humor and personality.
Mario Ruíz, this is how he began his rise to fame on social networks
Credits:
Social networks

Mario Andres Ruiz Borda, is one of the most recognized influencers in Colombia and in different Spanish-speaking countries. He was born on October 1, 1994 in the city of Bogotá, Colombia.

Mario Ruíz, this is how he began his rise to fame on social networks
Credits:
Instagram – @marioruiz

His career began through his YouTube channel’Marioruiz‘, where he presented his first video called ‘Harlem Shake‘, which was published 9 years ago and has 2.2 million views.

Mario Ruíz, this is how he began his rise to fame on social networks
Credits:
Instagram – @marioruiz

At the beginning of his career as a content creator, he did some tutorials, skits, parodies of well-known songs, and challenges with friends like JohnPa Zurita, Sebastian Villalobos, Nicolas Arrieta, Luisa Fernanda Wamong others.

Mario Ruíz, this is how he began his rise to fame on social networks
Credits:
Instagram – @marioruiz

Mario has been characterized by his peculiar humor and his content that makes a difference on social networks.

Mario Ruíz, this is how he began his rise to fame on social networks
Credits:
Instagram – @marioruiz

By 2017, he released a book called ‘How did I get here?‘ in which he recounts his experience on digital platforms and relates his life to a video game where he has to go through various obstacles to get to where he is.

Mario Ruíz, this is how he began his rise to fame on social networks
Credits:
Instagram – @marioruiz

He is creator and founder ofBreaded Chicken Productions ́, which is a studio specialized in the creation of digital and audiovisual content, in which important brands such as H&M, Adidasamong other.

See also  Leading the wind to open a new bureau to build an ecological PKS 2021 Ecological Conference, Safe Advanced Green Computing + Digital Health Forum Held_Data Services_Development_Medical

Mario Ruíz, this is how he began his rise to fame on social networks
Credits:
Instagram – @polloapanadostudio

He has a close relationship with the Mexican JohnPa Zurita, with whom he shares trips and various experiences. One of the most recent was when they met to see the Aztec team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mario Ruíz, this is how he began his rise to fame on social networks
Credits:
Instagram – @marioruiz

He left his followers stunned by his Pent House in Bogotá, in which his style and elegance is marked.

Mario Ruíz, this is how he began his rise to fame on social networks
Credits:
Instagram – @marioruiz

He is one of the participants of ‘Master Chef Celebrity Colombia 2023‘ where he competes with celebrities from the national show business.

Mario Ruíz, this is how he began his rise to fame on social networks
Credits:
Instagram – @marioruiz

Recently, he received in his house the permanent residence of the United States that allows him to enjoy long stays in the North American country.

Mario Ruíz, this is how he began his rise to fame on social networks
Credits:
Instagram – @marioruiz

You may also like

Captured another of those involved in the crime...

The aftermath of the balloon incident is not...

Rafael Enrique Prins, the journalist murdered by the...

U.S. official: Blinken’s postponement of China’s visit to...

Another case of overcharging tourists in Cartagena

Turn up the temperature So hot!

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County News Qianyang:...

Report case of animal abuse in Santa Marta

Take note, Colombia will have four strikes and...

News: G7 considers sanctioning Chinese companies that assist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy