This was the spending of Colombian households in 2022

This was the spending of Colombian households in 2022

During the past term, Colombian households recorded an expense of $941.5 billion, 13.97% more than in 2021. According to the monthly report by the firm Raddar, the real growth for the year was 3.4%. “2022 was once again a year where household spending was the main protagonist, growing above GDP and marking the national industry, trade and imports,” he detailed in the analysis.

He also added that, “This strong spending dynamics (measured from the national accounts by the Dane), for the third quarter of 2022 accumulates 14 quarters growing annually more than the GDP and that it will surely do so in the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching at least 15, is to a large extent one of the engines of the current inflation”.

The report gives an account of the behavior of spending, particularly in December. This is how in the last month of 2022, Colombian households spent $32.8 billion, some $4.9 billion less than in Christmas 2021, a figure that represents a drop of 12.9 percent. Despite the fact that the data for total spending rose throughout the year, the figure for December would show a sign of a slowdown in the economy, marked by the high cost of food, higher indebtedness and the lower supply of products, among other reasons that led to a seizure of families.

Finally, according to the consultant, despite the inconveniences registered last year both in terms of high prices and less supply of some basic products, especially food, these have reached a greater weight in the household Christmas basket Colombians. For example, last Christmas, food represented 41.6 percent of spending for this celebration, key to trade.

