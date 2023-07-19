Home » This Wednesday, July 19, Army reserves will march in Medellín
Next Wednesday, July 19, the organization Reserva Moral de Colombia, FARO, calls for a parade and ceremony to commemorate the day of the Heroes of the Homeland, their families and citizens.

This will take place nationwide in 16 departments, and abroad, in Miami (United States).

In Antioquia, the parade will be in Medellín and will start on Avenida Oriental with La Playa, and will go to the Parque de las Luces where there will be a concentration. The event will be attended by reserves, veterans, pensioners of the public force and their families, reservists and citizens.

“Union and accompaniment in this patriotic gesture of the citizenry with veterans, reserves, reservists is necessary, for the defense of the institutionality and the survival of the Homeland”, commented spokespersons for the organization.

The main act will take place at the end of the parade in the Parque de Las luces where the heroes of the Homeland will be exalted.

In another cities

As mentioned above, the parade will take place nationwide in 16 departments, these will be the points and times of the event:

