As stated by the Mayor’s Office of La Virginia and the Governor’s Office of Risaralda, this week the problem would be solved. Remember that last week a damage to the pipeline in the La Garrucha sector left the entire municipality without drinking water.

“For the inhabitants of La Virginia, we want to inform you that the resources to carry out the work that will allow the restoration of the drinking water supply are already guaranteed, with the purpose of completing these interventions this coming Friday, and meanwhile to guarantee and complement the water supply given to date, the Government of Risaralda will install 30 tanks of 2,000 liters of water and all the tank cars available to the department will be sent, so that the community does not have to move and can have the vital liquid at hand”, said Governor Víctor Manuel Tamayo Vargas.

