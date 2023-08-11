Home » This week, gold and euro lost their investors
This week, gold and euro lost their investors

After seeing the lowest 7,359.49 points and the highest 7,766.12 points, the BIST 100 index closed the week at 7,714.38 points, increasing by 4,24 percent compared to the previous week’s closing. The selling price of 24-carat gold bullion, traded in the Grand Bazaar, fell to 1,666.48 lira with a 1.20 percent depreciation this week, and the sales price of the Republic gold decreased to 11 thousand 49 liras with a loss of 1.17 percent. […]

