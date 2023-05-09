This week, the central and eastern regions have opened a sunny and warming mode, and the precipitation in the west has increased-News Center-Northern Network

Summary:Today (May 8), most of the central and eastern parts will start a new week with sunshine, and the temperature will also rise slightly. At the same time, the precipitation in the western region has increased, and the temperature has continued to be low. It is necessary to add more clothes to keep warm.

More rain and more rain in the central and eastern regions, more rain and snow in the western region

Yesterday, the precipitation process in the south was coming to an end, and only heavy rainfall occurred in southern China and other places. Monitoring shows that heavy to heavy rains occurred in parts of northwestern and southeastern Guangxi, central and southern Guangdong, southeastern Fujian, southwestern Sichuan Basin, and Taiwan Island. Shanwei and Huizhou in Guangdong, Quanzhou in Fujian, Xiamen, Zhangzhou, and Leshan in Sichuan Heavy rain.

Starting today, the weather in the central and eastern regions will improve. However, precipitation ebbs and flows. In the next three days, rain and snow will continue in the western region and gradually develop eastward. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of southern Gansu, southern Qinghai, and northern Tibet, and heavy snow in some areas; northern Sichuan Basin, southeastern Yunnan, southeastern Guangxi, and southwestern Guangdong There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of China, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains in parts of the southeastern coast of Guangxi, southwestern Guangdong, and Hainan Island.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of southern Gansu, southern Qinghai, and northern Tibet, and heavy snow in some areas; southeastern Tibet, eastern Qinghai, southern Shaanxi, western Hunan, northern Sichuan Plateau, Chongqing, There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of northern Guizhou, central Guangxi, and Hainan Island. Among them, there were local heavy rains in southern Guangxi and western Hainan Island.

The day after tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of southern Gansu, southern Qinghai, and northern Tibet, and heavy snow in some areas; central and southern Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, southeastern southwest, northern and western South China, etc. There were moderate to heavy rains in some areas, among which there were heavy rains in parts of northern Guangxi and other places.

Since the beginning of this year, there has been little rain in Yunnan, and the rainfall is less than half of that in the same period of the year. The continuous lack of rain has led to the development of meteorological drought. It is expected that Yunnan will usher in stronger precipitation after the 11th, or reverse the local weather pattern of less precipitation this year, which will help alleviate the drought.

The cold air “doves out” the local high temperature drop in Hainan by 8°C, and the temperature in the west continues to slump

In terms of temperature, the cold air continues to move south today, and the high temperature in Hainan will quickly exit. The maximum temperature in many places will drop by 4~8°C in a single day. For example, the highest temperature in Haikou yesterday was 37°C, and it will drop to 29°C today.

Affected by continuous precipitation in western my country, the temperature will be sluggish in the next three days, with the highest temperature in many places below 15°C, and some areas in Qinghai, Gansu and other places even operate in single digits. Among the big cities, the maximum temperature in Lanzhou and Yinchuan in the next three days will generally be less than 20°C, which is significantly lower than the same period in previous years.

However, in the central and eastern regions, as the weather turns sunny, the temperature will also rise slightly. After 12 days, the temperature will turn from low to high in the same period of the year. It is expected that this weekend, the North China Plain may usher in the first round of high temperature weather this year. At present, the time limit for forecasting is relatively long, so we need to keep an eye on it.

Original title: This week, the central and eastern regions opened a sunny and warming mode, and the precipitation in the west increased