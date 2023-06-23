This weekend road closure in the Plazuela San Ignacio sector

For this weekend, June 24 and 25, a new road closure has been announced on Calle 48 in front of the Comfama San Ignacio headquarters.

Spokesmen for the compensation fund reported that said closure will be carried out to finish the assembly of the structure of the pedestrian bridge that will connect the Cloister Comfama with the San Ignacio headquarters.

The total closure will be between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm There will be a detour that will be on 46th Street and, in addition, pedestrian routes will be enabled.

