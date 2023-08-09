This weekend the Business and Entrepreneurship Fair returns Buy Made in Medellín and Antioquia

From August 11 to 13, the Plaza Mayor Convention Center will host the Compra Hecho Entrepreneurship and Business Fair in Medellín and Antioquia. There, more than 300 entrepreneurs from the department will offer their products and services in 12 categories such as home, fashion, health, well-being, technology, gastronomy, pets and agribusiness, among others.

In its third edition, the event will generate 1,500 direct and indirect jobs. In addition, sales of approximately $500 million are estimated, that is, 16% more than in 2022.

The Fair will be held from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, with free admission where there will be cultural experiences and presentations for all attendees, as well as negotiations so that entrepreneurs can bring brands to large chains, both nationally as international.

Participants will also have training and learning scenarios in which, through the hand of experts such as Daniel Bohío, co-founder and creative of the Bohío Playa brand, they will receive recommendations to grow in their project. It will also include areas for networking, business roundtables and a financial guide.

About the strategy

The initiative was born in 2021 as a platform to reactivate the local economy, with a boost, above all, in small and medium-sized businesses, since they were greatly affected by the pandemic.

The Mayor’s Office is present with the secretariats of Economic Development and Youth through the Compra Hecho en Medellín brand, and Sapiencia, which on this occasion has proposed to bring more than 20 enterprises made up of students from the three higher education institutions attached to the municipality.

Also joining the fair are the EPM Foundation, Alegra, CFA (Financial Cooperative and Foundation), Interactuar, Microempresas de Colombia, Parque E, Proyección Contable y Empresarial, Finstories, Dropi and Impact Hub.

The programming can be consulted on the official social networks of the event: Instagram and Facebook: @feriaempresarialmedellin.

