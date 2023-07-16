Home » This will be Petro’s agenda in Belgium
This will be Petro’s agenda in Belgium

Yesterday the Colombian president arrived in Brussels, Belgium to participate in the III EU-CELAC Summit 2023. Tomorrow he begins his agenda.

The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, along with his official entourage, arrived at the Brussels Airport this Saturday, July 15, where he was received by a delegation from the Belgian authorities and the Council of the European Union. The Ambassador of Colombia to the Kingdom of Belgium, Jorge Rojas Rodríguez, was also present to welcome the president.

On Monday, July 17, President Petro will participate in the EU-CELAC Summit, which will take place at the venue of the event. There, he will be welcomed by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. President Petro will attend the Official Opening and the I Plenary Session of the Summit, in addition to participating in the official photo taking of the Heads of State and Government participating in the event.

Subsequently, on Tuesday, July 18, President Petro will deliver a speech at the People’s Summit, which will take place in the ‘Nelson Mandela’ Auditorium of the Free University of Brussels. Approximately 1,200 people are expected to attend this event, including representatives of the Colombian community residing in Belgium.

It may interest you: Petro asked for respectful language for the ELN

Within the framework of his visit, President Petro will also participate in the Forum of Progressive Leaders, organized by the European Socialist Party (PES), at the Sofitel Hotel. This dialogue will be attended by representatives of countries such as Spain, Germany, Portugal, Malta and Denmark, from Europe, and Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Colombia, from Latin America.

In addition, President Petro will speak at the round table ‘Facing climate change: towards a just and sustainable transition’ at the venue of the III EU-CELAC Summit. He will also participate in the II Plenary Session of the Summit, where he will address various issues, including Colombia’s candidacy to exercise the Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC in 2025. At the end, he will offer a press conference to the media present. .

During his two-day stay in Brussels, President Petro will hold several bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Government from the European Union, as well as from Latin America and the Caribbean. Especially noteworthy is his meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, where issues of mutual interest will be discussed.

