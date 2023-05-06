Home » This will be the board of directors of Atlético Huila
This will be the board of directors of Atlético Huila

Club Deportivo Atlético Huila SA has announced through its president, Maruan David Issa, the formation of its new Board of Directors after the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held this Friday, May 5, 2023.

The board of directors will be headed by President Maruan David Issa, accompanied by Vice President Rodrigo Fernández Ávila. As members, there are Leopoldo Romero Gálvez, Jorge Luis Cartagena Carrión and Carlos Alberto Barrero Rubio. Board alternates will be Harrison Hayes Deller, Shapiro Stefano Munir Abedrabbo and Valhubert Tioch.

Atlético Huila was sold to a foreign holding company, Sociedad Farlay SA The holding company acquired 97.203% of the shares of Club Deportivo Atlético Huila SA, of which 95% belongs to Sociedad Farlay.

The new group of businessmen that make up the Farlay Society have extensive corporate and sports experience, especially in managing the Independent Specialized High Performance Club of the Valley of Ecuador, where they have achieved not only national and international titles, but also worldwide recognition. for its contribution to the well-being of the communities through the integral, social and educational development of its soccer players.

The new shareholders of Atlético Huila have expressed their intention to build medium and long-term goals on the previous management of Juan Carlos Patarroyo and his administrative team, contributing knowledge and experience.

Regarding the doubts that arose after the purchase of the club, the investors headed by Michel Deller, stated that the club will not leave the city and that they hope to speak with both the Governor of Huila and the Mayor of Neiva, to work on what is coming, also thinking about the conditions of an appropriate scenario for the opita group.

Carlos Alberto Borrero, who was also a member of the previous board of directors led by Juan Carlos Patarroyo, will continue to be linked to the club.

