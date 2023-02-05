He will go to trial and face a sentence of 50 years in prison for the death of Valentina Trespalacios.

John Poulos, charged with the murder of Valentina Trespalacios, was transferred to La Picota penitentiary, after the hearing in which a judge sheltered him with a preventive insurance measure, warning that the American is a danger to society, that there is a risk of escape and that the probability that he would not appear at the hearings was high. While he is behind bars he will face trial against him for the crimes of aggravated femicide and concealment, destruction or alteration of evidence.

Most likely, Poulos will be held in the maximum security cells of the La Picota prison, located at Kilometer 5, on the road to Usme, due to alleged threats against him. According to information from this prison, the Maximum Security Pavilion is a specific structure with a capacity of 44 cells and its administrative part.

Among the conditions of these rooms, it stands out that they are only enabled for one person and the exits to the patios are at different times from those of other prisoners. In addition, they have permanent surveillance.

For now, Poulos is being held in high-security primary cells at La Picota, while they hold a cell council to define where he is located. This, in accordance with the orders given by Judge 59 of guarantee control.

During the hearings, the defendant’s defense requested that he not be sent to an ordinary prison center fearing for his integrity, however, the judge indicated that Inpec would be in charge of guaranteeing his safety.

Although much information was leaked to the media, the hearings that preceded the decision to send John Poulus to jail for the femicide of DJ Valentina Trespalacios, who was found dead inside a suitcase that was abandoned in the Los Cámbulos, last Sunday, January 22, were revealing. “Whoever kills a woman and treats her like waste will not respect the law”, phrases like these were the preamble to the expected decision.

The presentations by the prosecutor in the case and the lawyer for the victims, Miguel Ángel del Río, were forceful when it came to showing through stills, videos, interviews and documents a kind of timeline in which it is clear what was the step by step of Poulus’ plan to commit Valentina’s crime.

A key piece of information revealed during the last hearing and that would give a twist to the story are the rental documents for the apartment and the vehicle involved in this case, since they make it clear that contrary to what the DJ’s family thought, the American did not He planned to stay more than four days in the country.