This will be the Dream League, the league that wants to “compete” with the Kings League

One of the most followed sports worldwide has been soccer, which continues to promote various rules and interactions with the public to make it more attractive. However, there are dynamics associated with soccer that have been widely accepted, such as the Kings League.

With a series of different rules, such as the way to take penalties from midfield at the end of the match, or the goal that counts for two in the last minutes of each match, which makes the sport of a different way, in addition to having other world soccer stars such as Ronaldinho, ‘Kun’ Agüero and ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

Now, an initiative wants to have a league similar to the one Kings League with local and international influencers, in addition to having various personalities from world football. The following video shows the official piece of expectation about the Dream League:

