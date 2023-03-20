A few days away from the biggest musical event in the country, the Festival Estéreo Picnic in its 2023 version, and after the news that its iconic Dome would not take place this year, Budweiser announced, in conjunction with the Festival, a new beginning for this dance epicenter that can be enjoyed twice as much. From now on, the experience led by the brand will have two stages: Club Budweiser and El Templo Urbano, spaces that will give rise to national and international representatives of these genres.

The two stages will have a capacity for 4,500 people in total, which means an increase in capacity of 150%.

“We want to continue strengthening the presence of the brand in one of the most important musical spaces in the country so that young people feel more and more included and

connected with the party”, assured Juanita León, director of global brands of Bavaria. “Our participation in the FEP is renewed and strengthened in each edition, bringing artists with disruptive proposals that magnify the stage and engage the public. For this reason, we realized that the previous El Domo was too small for what we want to do for our audience. This time we bring ourselves new, fresh and powerful things, ”she finished.

What can they find in the stages?

At Club Budweiser, the brand will provide electronic music lovers with a stage with double the capacity of its iconic Dome, where 3,000 ravers will be able to listen, feel and enjoy a genre that has increasingly positioned itself among the Colombians.

The Line Up of this club, curated between Budweiser and the Festival, will have the presence of international djs, from the most famous like Dax J to contemporary classics like Felix Da Housecat, who will share the stage with important national figures like Sofía Estrada, Bitter Babe , Fumaratto, Paula Vélez and more; responsible for making vibrate, under the beats of variants such as Techno, House, among others, the thousands of believers who have bet year after year to experience the largest musical festival in the country.

On the other hand, El Templo Urbano, with capacity for 1,500 people, will be the most innovative stage of this new proposal between Budweiser and the Picnic Stereo Festival. This was thought as an exclusive space that brings the different shades of this type of music, ranging from the underground perreo by the famous Club Perro Negro de Medellín -going through the classic reggaeton with Suelta como Gabete- to the youthful and colorful vibe of the urban festival of Tejo Tumerqué. In addition, it will have the presence of the different stations in the country that have positioned this genre as Rompe.