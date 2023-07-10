This will be the first three dates of Deportivo Pereira in the Colombian League 2

Julian Andres Santa

The Major Division of Colombian Soccer, Dimayor, announced the programming of the first three dates of the second semester of Colombian Professional Soccer, a contest that will start on Friday, July 14 with two games: at 4 in the afternoon, Envigado vs. Bucaramanga and at 7:40 pm, Atlético Huila vs. Unión Magdalena. Deportivo Pereira will open at home on Monday, July 17 at 8 pm against Deportivo Cali, who was left without a coach after the resignation of Jorge Luis Pinto.

The second day will begin on Friday, July 21 at 6:15 pm with La Equidad vs. Envigado and at 8:30 pm, Deportivo Pasto vs. Alianza Petrolera. The Matecañas will visit the current millionaires champion, on Saturday the 22nd at 8:30 p.m.

On the third day, Deportivo Pereira will once again play as a visitor, this time on Sunday, July 30 starting at 8 pm at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid stadium in Neiva against Atlético Huila. The date starts on Saturday 29 with two games: Deportes Tolima vs. Águilas Doradas at 4 in the afternoon and at 6:10, Alianza Petrolera vs. Millonarios.

