This will be the new Museum of Life, located in the center of Medellín

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Antioquia will inaugurate a new cultural space and, for this purpose, invites all citizens to the event. Named the Museum of Life, it will be a space for history, art and well-being.

The museum will be located inside the old La Naviera building, which is on Palacé Street next to Plazuela Nutibara. This building, built by a company that had the same name, today belongs to the University of Antioquia.

The temporary rooms that make up the first exhibition of the Museum of Life will be:

• La Naviera Room: asset of cultural interest.

• Medellín Academy of Medicine Room.

• Carlos Arturo Aguirre Muñoz Artists’ Hall – version 36

• Anatomy Room: the body on stage.

• Projection Room: Emergency Briefcase.

Practices and history of medicine in Medellín.

• Physiology and Pathology Room: understanding the machine

humana.

• Sala Vida: great epidemics of humanity. HIV.

The opening event will take place on Friday, October 13, at 3:00 pm at La Naviera (Carrera 50 #52-26). Those who wish to go must confirm their attendance by email. [email protected]

