This will be the new Museum of Life, located in the center of Medellín

This will be the new Museum of Life, located in the center of Medellín

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Antioquia will inaugurate a new cultural space and, for this purpose, invites all citizens to the event. Named the Museum of Life, it will be a space for history, art and well-being.

The museum will be located inside the old La Naviera building, which is on Palacé Street next to Plazuela Nutibara. This building, built by a company that had the same name, today belongs to the University of Antioquia.

The temporary rooms that make up the first exhibition of the Museum of Life will be:

• La Naviera Room: asset of cultural interest.

• Medellín Academy of Medicine Room.

• Carlos Arturo Aguirre Muñoz Artists’ Hall – version 36

• Anatomy Room: the body on stage.

• Projection Room: Emergency Briefcase.

Practices and history of medicine in Medellín.

• Physiology and Pathology Room: understanding the machine

humana.

• Sala Vida: great epidemics of humanity. HIV.

The opening event will take place on Friday, October 13, at 3:00 pm at La Naviera (Carrera 50 #52-26). Those who wish to go must confirm their attendance by email. [email protected]

