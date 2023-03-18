These will be the hours in which the passage will be enabled in this sector of Route 45.

The Ruta al Sur SAS Concessionaire, responsible for the Santana-Mocoa-Neiva Project, has informed that vehicular traffic will be temporarily enabled in the Pericongo sector UF 4 PR 33+950 RN 4504 between the municipalities of Timaná and Altamira, department of Huila, on Saturday 18, Sunday 19 and Monday March 20, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., as long as weather conditions allow it .

The decision has been made by the Concessionaire in coordination with the competent authorities and in response to the need to facilitate vehicular traffic in the area. However, the authorization of traffic in this sector is subject to changes depending on weather conditions. In the event of any change in weather conditions, traffic in the sector will be evaluated and the necessary measures will be taken to guarantee safety.

Departmental authorities have requested road stakeholders to travel with caution and pay attention to road signs to avoid any incident that may affect the safety of users.

It is worth mentioning that the Minister of Transportation Guillermo Reyes will visit the department, precisely to evaluate the road emergency situation that occurs in various sectors of Huila.