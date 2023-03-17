After serving a harsh sanction of four dates behind closed doors, as a result of the field invasion by a group of baristas the previous yearValledupar FC will once again play with the company of its fans in the Promotion Tournament.

It will this Sunday at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadiumsince two in the afternoon, when he faced Boca Juniors de Cali for the matchday 8 of the Primera B championship.

The events that led to the suspension of the plaza occurred on last september 24 when the vallenato cast faced Leones for the date 14 of the tournament. Although the score ended 3-3 during the 90 minutes, Dimayor conceded the 3 points to the visiting team.

“We will feel our player number twelve again in the stands of our house for the next match as a local valid on date number eight of the Tournament “wrote the club through a statement.

However, the past February 14th, Valledupar could count on the presence of its fans, but in a game against Jaguares valid for the Colombian Cup.

For this opportunity, the VFC commercial department enabled the sale of tickets only through the Valledupar FC Telki App with the following prices: $17,600 for adults and children (between 5 and 14 years old) enter for free; there are also subscriptions to $46.000 that cover five games (against Boca Juniors, Quindío, Bogotá, Leones and Orsomarso).

From the club they reported that the digital ticket it will be the only method to enter the sports scene.

This video provided by the club explains how the fan can purchase the ticket office virtually:

According to the Committee of the Unified Command Post (PMU), which took place this Friday, the prohibition by the local club to enter organized bars or barrabravas. This will be done in coordination with the National Police.

BY: JOSÉ A. MARTÍNEZ / EL PILÓN