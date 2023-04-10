Home News This will be the route of the Jeeps Willys Parranderos
News

This will be the route of the Jeeps Willys Parranderos

by admin
This will be the route of the Jeeps Willys Parranderos

The Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation informed through its social networks, the route of the traditional parade of Jeeps Willys Parranderos to be held next Saturday, April 22 at 3:00 in the afternoon, within the framework of version number 56 of the Festival of the Vallenato Legend that this year pays homage to Luis Enrique ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

The route will be as follows: “Glorieta Pilonera Mayor carrera 19, until calle 12, turn left until carrera 4ta, then turn right on calle 21 until the roundabout Hernando de Santana, turn left at the 7th race to the La Esmeralda service station and taking the 9th race, turn left on 17th street to Radio Guatapurí.

Then turn left towards the Los Músicos roundabout, taking the second exit onto Fundación avenue to El Obelisco, then turn left onto 44th street.

Then you will turn left on Carrera 23 to Calle 16, Avenida La Popa. Then to the right, Glorieta María Mulata to the Government of Cesar and then on 16th street with carrera 9na corner turn left, back to the park of La Leyenda Vallenata ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’”.

See also  The Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal's water supply plan is expected to continue until the end of May_News Center_China Net

You may also like

Tennis: Monte Carlo; n.11 Norrie yields to Argentine...

They impose prison for accused of killing a...

In Valledupar they will hold a national day...

At Easter 1,378 calls to 112 in Fvg,...

Chimborazo Sports Federation awarded recognition to former Ecuadorian...

Drugstore ‘With a Humanitarian Heart’ – El Diario

Sichuan Province Study and Implement Xi Jinping’s New...

Madonna statue in danger of falling during procession...

A common agenda is the path for the...

Petro proposes that Pacho Galán’s joint be the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy