The Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation informed through its social networks, the route of the traditional parade of Jeeps Willys Parranderos to be held next Saturday, April 22 at 3:00 in the afternoon, within the framework of version number 56 of the Festival of the Vallenato Legend that this year pays homage to Luis Enrique ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

The route will be as follows: “Glorieta Pilonera Mayor carrera 19, until calle 12, turn left until carrera 4ta, then turn right on calle 21 until the roundabout Hernando de Santana, turn left at the 7th race to the La Esmeralda service station and taking the 9th race, turn left on 17th street to Radio Guatapurí.



Then turn left towards the Los Músicos roundabout, taking the second exit onto Fundación avenue to El Obelisco, then turn left onto 44th street.

Then you will turn left on Carrera 23 to Calle 16, Avenida La Popa. Then to the right, Glorieta María Mulata to the Government of Cesar and then on 16th street with carrera 9na corner turn left, back to the park of La Leyenda Vallenata ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’”.

