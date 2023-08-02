This will happen to your body if you eat avocado, the fruit of the season

Avocado fiber is essential for the proper functioning of the intestine

avocado is one of the most popular fruits in Latin America and it is not only recognized for being an important part of the gastronomy of different countries in the region, but also for its considerable nutritional contributions.

In fact, according to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN), avocado has good amounts of lipids, although its water content is lower compared to the average of the other fruits. To that extent, it is a high-calorie food.

“The fats it contains are mostly unsaturated (monounsaturated), highlighting in particular the high content of oleic acid,” FEN warned in a review about this fruit.

This oleic acid is the main component of olive oil and is widely known in the nutritional field because it has multiple benefits for heart health, as it not only helps reduce bad cholesterol (also known as LDL cholesterol), but also It also has positive effects on blood pressure.

“Regarding its vitamin composition, avocado is a source of Vitamin E -powerful antioxidant-, unlike the rest of the fruits that barely contain it, vitamin C y vitamin B6. An avocado of average weight 200 g provides 33% of the recommended intake of vitamin B6 for a man between 20 and 39 years of age with moderate physical activity and 38% in the case of women with the same characteristics”, indicated the FEN.

This vitamin B6 is famous because it is part of the B group vitamins and is water soluble. This implies that it dissolves in water and cannot be stored by the body, so it needs to be obtained directly from food consumption.

Medline Plusthe online encyclopedia of the US National Library of Medicine, warns that vitamin B6 is essential for multiple processes in the human body. For example, it may be useful in promoting the production of antibodies that fight viruses and bacteria, helps maintain a healthy nervous system, promotes the production of hemoglobin (which carries oxygen in red blood cells), breaks down proteins, and helps regulate the sugar.

Scientific evidence supports avocado properties

On the other hand, the American media specialized in health information, Healthlinecites several scientific investigations that have shown evidence of the benefits that avocado consumption brings to the human body.

For example, it indicates that it can be a great source of fiber, about 14 grams per avocado. In practice, this implies that it can promote digestion, since Fiber is essential for the proper functioning of the intestine as it helps healthy bacteria to proliferate.

In fact, Healthline cited research that included 163 overweight adults and found that those who ate higher levels of avocado had a richer diversity of bacteria in their digestive system after three months.

The American portal also indicated that avocado can be a great nutritional option for women who are pregnant. This is because it has a large amount of nutrients and vitamins that can be useful for both mothers and babies.

Punctually, Healthline He mentioned that pregnant women require a B group vitamin known as folate or folic acid, which is key to cell growth and to break down proteins that enter the body, as well as helping to produce red blood cells and preventing anemia. To that extent, she recommended increasing avocado consumption, since it is a fruit very rich in folate: it is estimated that it provides up to 27% of the amount needed in one day.

And he concluded by noting that it also contains other vitamins and nutrients that may be key to the proper development of the pregnancy, such as vitamin C or potassium.

