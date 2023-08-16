This would be the list of songs of ‘Ta’ Malo’, the new album by Silvestre Dangond

One day after the vallenato singer Silvestre Dangond will announce that on November 2 His new album will be available on digital platforms ‘Ta’ Malo’, in social networks leaked the list of 14 songs that would be part of the new production.

The repertoire includes songs by Fabián Corrales, Iván Calderón, Rafael Manjarrez, Melkis Suárez, Ronald Valbuena, Lucho Alonso, José ‘Cachete’ López, Wilfran Castillo, Melis Suárez and Jorge ‘El Pitufo’ Valbuena.

What is striking are 3 musical works authored by Silvestre Dangond, which open the album. As well as the absence of Omar Geles and Roberto Calderón in the group of composers.

‘Ta’ Malo’ will be released live on November 10 and 11 at the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata’Consuelo Araujonoguera’ from Valledupar. Before, On the 9th of the same month, the singer will tour the main streets of the capital of Cesar in a caravan with the ‘Silvestristas’, marking the return to music after a break.

SONGS ‘TA’ BAD’

1. Damn what happened – Silvestre Dangond.

2. La Vallenata – Silvestre Dangond.

3. Our Universe – Silvestre Dangond.

4. That woman is mine – Fabián Corrales.

5. What do you want me to do – Fabián Corrales.

6. We made it – Ronald Valbuena.

7. Not half a call – ‘Lucho’ Alonso.

8. Cucuyo – José ‘Cachete’ López.

9. Your favorite book – Wilfran Castillo.

10. Your suitor – Rafa Manjarrez.

11. You over there, me over here. Jorge ‘The Smurf’ Valbuena.

12. With you I feel cool – Melkis Suárez.

13. It was mine – Iván Calderón.

14. I’m thick – They are Cuban.

