Home News This year 1,000 schools will be renovated as part of the Mi Nueva Escuela educational reform
News

This year 1,000 schools will be renovated as part of the Mi Nueva Escuela educational reform

by admin
This year 1,000 schools will be renovated as part of the Mi Nueva Escuela educational reform

In order to promote and sensitize young people to continue with their higher education, the Ministry of Education (MINED), through the National Directorate of Higher Education, with the support of Higher Education Institutions (IES), carried out the official launch of the campaign «Join the U».

This action seeks to increase the population of the higher education system, through a high-impact campaign that encourages the enrollment, return and identification of the student with the university —from an aspirational sense— to be integral professionals under a new approach of quality, inclusion and academic relevance based on the National Higher Education Policy.

«Son 40 las IES that join this project, as well as different media and the MINED. With this joint effort, we will increase the average number of years of study for Salvadorans and we will position ourselves as a system in international lists; we will take giant steps towards quality”, expressed the National Director of Higher Education, Christian Aparicio.

Similarly, he assured that this campaign aims to promote, disseminate and identify academic opportunities for young people to join Higher Education and that, together (through education) we join the challenge of educating them.

For her part, Marcela Sorto, a university student, welcomes this campaign, since it is full of motivation, courage and, above all, a positive vision for the country’s youth; This campaign comes to create paths of aspiration and personal improvement, allowing each young person to choose to continue shaping their lives, based on academic growth.

«Higher Education is one of the main drivers of evolution in our society; That is why investing in education is something vital, it allows us not only to train as professionals, but also provides us with new ways of thinking and acquiring problem-solving skills,” Sorto said.

The launch was attended by the Vice Minister of Education, Ricardo Cardona, the President of the Development Bank of El Salvador (BANDESAL), Mario Salazar; the President of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration for El Salvador (CABEI), Luis Rodríguez; the National Director of Higher Education, Christian Aparicio; rectors of the different HEIs, students, teachers, fathers and mothers of families.

You may also like

Twelve years after Fukushima, Japan’s nuclear dreams are...

A pair of golden phoenixes were flying… The...

Keityn leads the global music charts in the...

Tianjin: Encourage fund investment promotion to strengthen market-oriented...

Trial in Eisenstadt – When the honey pot...

.week in the economy: Still strong labor market...

Community and Invías reviewed commitments for the paving...

2. Bundesliga: FCK loses contact to the top:...

Bacteria can produce electricity from air. Scientists want...

Neymar’s operation had no complications, according to PSG

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy