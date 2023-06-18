Home » “This year is the hottest year”… ‘El Niño’ worsens extreme weather around the world
“This year is the hottest year”… ‘El Niño’ worsens extreme weather around the world

54 deaths from heat-related illness in northern India
In North and Central America, the temperature soars to 49 degrees and sea level boils.
Experts “It could be a hotter year than 2016”

In mid-June, a heatwave hits not only Korea but also all over the world, causing extreme weather.

According to EFE news agency on the 18th (local time), a total of 54 deaths from heat-related diseases were reported in northern India in the past three days alone. this is going on

Health authorities in Uttar Pradesh said most of the victims were over 60 years old and suffering from chronic illnesses, and that complications from heat stroke and dehydration from prolonged sun exposure were the cause of their deaths. In particular, it is explained that day laborers who have a lot of outdoor activities suffer from heat-related illnesses.

North and Central America are also recording much higher temperatures than usual due to the influence of the ocean warming phenomenon ‘El Niño’. According to the Associated Press, the previous day, high temperatures were continuing throughout the southern United States, from Texas to Louisiana and Florida. Mercury soared to 46 degrees in Houston, Texas, and 49 degrees in Brownsville and Corpus Christi.

Mexico is also experiencing scorching heat with daytime temperatures exceeding 40 degrees. The day before, Mexico’s Ministry of Health warned that the maximum temperature would rise to 45 degrees during this heat wave and warned.

Meteorologists explained that since June is only halfway through, average temperatures this month may fall short of previous record highs. However, given the El Niño phenomenon, there are concerns that this year could be a hotter year than 2016, the hottest year ever.

