This year’s spring plowing, our city vigorously promotes technologies such as mechanized seedling raising and intelligent unmanned. The picture shows Yangdu Village, Guanghai Town, Taishan City. Drones and other equipment are of great use in spring plowing.Photo by Chen Fanghuan

□Jiangmen Daily reporter Zhang Haoyang

In the current land of Wuyi, the curtain of spring plowing preparations is slowly opened, and there is a thriving scene. The reporter learned from the Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs yesterday (February 20) that last year the city’s winter planting area was 46,700 hectares, laying a good foundation for this year’s grain production. This year, the city plans to sow about 140,000 hectares of spring crops, including 83,300 hectares of early rice. It is estimated that the total power of spring farming will be about 530,000 kilowatts, and the number of agricultural machinery will be close to 30,000 sets.

People are diligent and spring is early, and the earth is “cultivated” new. This year, our city vigorously promotes mechanized seedling raising, intelligent unmanned and other technologies, turning the farm into a “farm”; actively develops “order agriculture”, and carries out economic crop planting in the mode of “company + farmer + order”, and promotes farmers from “knowledge planting” The transition from “land” to “planting well” and “selling well” presents a “spring plowing map” of agricultural modernization.

“Planting and selling” changed to “order and buy”

In the contiguous reclaimed paddy fields next to the Qishan Reservoir in Chonglou Town, Taishan City, machinery roared and the heat was in full swing. A large machine with automatic cruising shuttles back and forth in the farmland, loosening the soil, raising ridges, planting, and covering… About 1 hour, 0.4 hectares of pumpkin sowing work is completed.

This is a demonstration base jointly built by Overseas Chinese Farmers Qingeng Farm and Shandong Shouguang Shangyuan Agricultural Group, a leading agricultural enterprise. It covers an area of ​​40 hectares. It takes the mechanized, precise and efficient production mode as the starting point to explore the melon and rice rotation mode. “We are now using an all-in-one machine for film spreading, drip irrigation, and precise fertilization. One machine can sow about 3 hectares of land a day, and this kind of labor is estimated to take 120-130 people a day to complete.” Shandong Shouguang Shangyuan Li Dan, regional manager of the South China region of the Agricultural Group, said.

Li Canzhang, the owner of Qiaonong Qingeng Farm, was born and raised in Chonglou. After graduating from university in 2009, he returned to his hometown and worked in production design for a large company. Since 2019, he has returned to the countryside and used his years of savings to contract 33.33 hectares of abandoned land, exploring the transformation of industrial design talents into farmland management capabilities. He showed his talents in the field and successfully transformed the abandoned land into a pumpkin production base.

Since this year, in order to explore the road of high-quality agricultural development, Li Canzhang has joined hands with Shandong Shouguang Shangyuan Agricultural Group to vigorously develop “order agriculture” to promote agricultural High-quality development. “For farmers, contract farming can guarantee their income. Technically, we provide support and drive, and nanny-style management, so that the production can be guaranteed and increased, and the order has a guaranteed bottom price.” Li Dan said.

“For example, our current pumpkin price is 4 yuan per kilogram. Under their technical guidance, the yield per mu can reach 1,500 kilograms, and the output value per mu can reach 6,000 yuan. If you grow your own pumpkins, there will be many uncertainties, so we adopt ‘Company + farmers + contract farming’ to carry out pumpkin planting.” Li Canzhang said.

Under the leadership of Li Canzhang, more than 200 farmers in Chonglou, Sijiu, Sanhe and other surrounding areas have signed contracts with him, forming a large-scale pumpkin production base. The products are sold all over the country, with a total annual sales volume of more than 30,000 tons, with a total output value exceeding 100 million yuan.

“farm” to “farm”

In Haoyang Rice Mechanization Professional Cooperative in Xinhui District, the farm has been transformed into a “farm”. The automatic rice seedling raising line continues to operate. After spreading soil, watering, sowing, and covering soil, a piece of seedling tray is born, and the average hourly capacity Make 800 pieces, which can provide seedlings for 2.67 hectares of rice fields. The person in charge of the cooperative said that in the past two years, the number of seedlings ordered by rice growers has increased rapidly. It is estimated that 250,000 seedlings will be supplied to rice growers in the surrounding areas early this year, which can satisfy about 800 hectares of rice fields.

The mechanized seedling raising production line has the advantages of fast speed, high efficiency, and labor saving. Jiangmen will focus on speeding up the mechanization of rice seedling raising on the basis of mechanization in rice plowing, planting, harvesting, plant protection and other links, and further consolidate the grain economy. The basis for increasing efficiency, increasing production and increasing income.

In Tianfeng Farm, Guanghai Town, Taishan City, through the land transfer policy in recent years, the area of ​​intensive rice planting has exceeded 66.67 hectares. The farm is equipped with tillage machines, rice transplanters, harvesters, plant protection drones and grain dryers. Wait for nearly 20 sets of rice production equipment to realize the mechanization of rice production. However, problems such as “difficult and expensive to hire workers”, “who will farm” and “how to farm” have always troubled Feng Chengzhi, the person in charge of the farm. Especially when encountering extreme weather and rushing to farm, etc., the equipment is sufficient, but the driver has no skills, so he has no choice but to bear the loss.

Influenced and encouraged by Jiangmen’s vigorous development of the application of intelligent agricultural machinery equipment in the past two years, Feng Chengzhi installed intelligent unmanned components on his own rice transplanter, and carried out an unmanned operation test of the rice transplanter in the field. The test results made Feng Chengzhi smile. He said happily: “I have heard a lot of publicity about the unmanned technology of intelligent agricultural machinery in the past two years, but I don’t really believe it. I tried it today and realized that the effect is actually better than the one I inserted myself!”

At the same time, Yan Jianhan, a farmer in Naling Village, Haiyan Town, Taishan City, also installed the intelligent unmanned rice transplanting components. He said: “Unmanned driving technology is relatively labor-saving and can be operated by one person. It used to take a week to transplant 13 hectares of rice seedlings. Now Four or five days will be enough.” It is understood that the intelligent unmanned technology applies Beidou navigation technology. After farmers install the unmanned driving system on the rice transplanter, they only need to set the starting point and turning point of the rice transplanter in advance, and the rice transplanter can automatically Plan the transplanting path and carry out the transplanting by yourself. The row spacing and plant spacing are more standard, and the operation is safer.

Doing a good job in the safety of agricultural machinery is very important to ensure the smooth development of spring plowing production. “We will focus on ‘machinery’ with one hand and ‘equipment’ with one hand, increase the promotion of agricultural machinery safety production, hold training courses for agricultural machinery operation skills, further improve the operation skills of agricultural machinery operators and enhance the awareness of safe production; go deep into the fields, strengthen agricultural machinery equipment, The safety inspection of agricultural machinery workplaces ensures that agricultural machinery and equipment are ‘unsafe and do not go out’, and ‘sick production’ of agricultural machinery is prohibited, and efforts are made to ensure the safe production of agricultural machinery for spring plowing.” The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said.