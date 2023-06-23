This year’s “Dragon Boat Festival” holiday, the first regular-speed Lingke passenger section of the Guangzhou-Kowloon Passenger Section departed smoothly-Chinanews.com

The Guangzhou-Kowloon Passenger Transport Section organizes the first regular-speed train from Guangzhou East to Yongzhou Passengers get on the train in an orderly manner Photo courtesy of the Guangzhou-Kowloon Passenger Transport Section

China News Service, Guangzhou, June 23 (Guo Jun Huang Weiwei) “I work in a garment factory in Haizhu District, Guangzhou. You can get home every morning, which is very convenient and saves time.” Brother Li from Yongzhou City, Hunan said happily.

At 23:00 on June 21, the K6573/2 train, which was on duty by the Guangzhou-Kowloon Passenger Section Huida Team of the Guangzhou Railway Group, took more than 1,500 passengers, and slowly drove out from platform 10 of Guangzhou East Railway Station to Hunan, which is more than 700 kilometers away. Yongzhou Station, this is the first normal-speed train for the Guangzhou-Kowloon Passenger Section during the “Dragon Boat Festival” holiday this year.

“In order to do a good job in transportation during the ‘Dragon Boat Festival’ holiday, we organized train classes in advance to learn relevant business knowledge, master train arrival and departure times and stops along the way. Efforts have been made to guide boarding, key care on the way, and handover at the station, and strive to create a warm and heart-warming travel environment for passengers.” said Fei Jia, deputy crew captain of the team.

“This Linke train runs at night. After driving, we often walk around in the carriages, so as to handle them with care and minimize disturbance to passengers; the train only stops at Hengyang Station halfway, and the passengers are all asleep. Remind passengers to get off the train to avoid passengers passing the station.” Li Haiqing, the conductor of the train, repeatedly emphasized at the pre-departure study meeting.

Along the way, Captain Li led the flight attendants to strengthen the inspection of the carriages, visit the needs of key passengers, publicize the safety instructions for passengers on the train, and how to use the equipment and facilities on the train, etc., to escort passengers during the “Dragon Boat Festival” holiday.

It is understood that in order to meet the needs of passenger flow during the “Dragon Boat Festival”, in addition to adding trains K6573/2/4/1 between Guangzhou East and Yongzhou, this section also plans to add trains T8373/2 between Guangzhou East and Pingshi according to the operation order. /1/4 times, K6587/90/9/8 normal-speed Linke trains between Guangzhou East and Meizhou, which really make travel more convenient and faster for passengers during holidays. (over)

