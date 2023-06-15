This year’s first high temperature and heat stroke weather forecast is released 13 days earlier than the average annual release date_Central Meteorological Observatory_Inner Mongolia_Events

Original title: This year’s first high temperature and heatstroke weather forecast is released 13 days earlier than the average annual release date

This year’s first high temperature and heatstroke weather forecast is released 13 days earlier than the average annual release date

On June 15, the Public Meteorological Service Center of the China Meteorological Administration released the first high temperature and heatstroke weather forecast this year, 13 days earlier than the average release date in previous years.

According to the forecast, during the daytime on June 16, heatstroke events are more likely to occur in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, western Liaoning, north-central Shandong, western and southeastern Inner Mongolia, and northwestern Gansu. Among them, parts of southeastern Beijing, central and western Tianjin, eastern Hebei, southwestern Liaoning, northern Shandong, and southeastern Inner Mongolia are prone to heatstroke events.

Since June 13, high temperatures above 37°C have appeared in many places in the north, and the local temperature in the northwest region has exceeded 40°C. The Central Meteorological Observatory issued the first yellow warning of high temperature this year at 18:00 on June 14. Meteorological experts reminded that measures to prevent heatstroke and cool down should be taken in time to avoid outdoor activities during high temperature periods. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that the high temperature weather will weaken significantly from the 17th, and the high temperature weather will basically end on the 18th.

