[#This year’s No. 7 typhoon will be generated and land in my country# The latest road map announced that there are strong winds and rain in Hainan, Guangdong]# No. 7 Typhoon Mulan is coming# The tropical depression in the South China Sea is developing, and its intensity is expected to gradually strengthen, and may be intensified on the evening of the 9th It strengthened to No. 7 Typhoon Mulan, with a maximum intensity of tropical storm level (8-9, 20-23 m/s), and landed on the coast from northeastern Hainan Island to western Guangdong from the afternoon to the evening of the 10th.

Gale forecast: From 08:00 on August 9 to 08:00 on August 10, most of the South China Sea, Qiongzhou Strait, the eastern sea of ​​Beibu Gulf and the coast of Guangdong, the eastern coast of Hainan Island, and the waters near the Nansha Islands, the waters near the Xisha Islands, and the Zhongsha Islands There will be winds of magnitude 6-7 in the nearby waters, with winds of magnitude 8-9 and gusts of magnitude 10 in the area near the low pressure or the storm center.

Precipitation forecast: From 08:00 on August 9 to 08:00 on August 10, there will be heavy to heavy rains in parts of southern Guangdong and Hainan Island, including heavy rains (100-130 mm) along the coast of southern Guangdong.