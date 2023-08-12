Thomas Tuchel after the Supercup: “It’s frightening”

Sport defeat of FC Bayern

“It’s frightening,” says Thomas Tuchel after the Supercup debacle

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel raises the alarm after the clear defeat in the Supercup against RB Leipzig. The team give him puzzles, he no longer recognizes any starting points. His own record after 13 competitive games is also devastating.

He no longer understood the world. The quarter of an hour after the end of the game was not nearly enough to understand what had happened to his team in the 90 minutes before. “I’m shocked and extremely disappointed. I no longer recognize anything. That’s frightening,” said Thomas Tuchel, adding: “The bad thing is that I have no starting point.”

It seemed that Bayern’s coach had been shocked by his players. And so he apparently had no choice but to sound the alarm. After the 0: 3 in the Supercup against cup winners RB Leipzig, Tuchel sharply criticized the professionals. “It’s frightening,” repeated the 49-year-old football teacher in an interview with “Sky”. The discrepancy between mood and form before the game and what the team shows on the pitch is “blatant, huge”. For him it was “inexplicable at the moment,” said Tuchel.

Bayern had conceded three goals from Leipzig’s Dani Olmo on the debut of their new top star Harry Kane. “I don’t recognize anything anymore, neither what we did in terms of content nor how we last played and trained,” said Tuchel. “The manner and the result are appalling.”

Not again: Thomas Tuchel during the Leipzig game

Tuchel’s catastrophic record

In preparation, Bayern had recently won against AS Monaco (4:2) and Liverpool FC (4:3). “As soon as we have something to lose, it’s not the same group and that’s not good,” said Tuchel. During the analysis he will “find hundreds of error images”. He does not know whether it is “a substantive problem”. “As if we hadn’t done anything for four weeks. It’s the wrong frequency with which we’re playing,” said the coach, who took over from Julian Nagelsmann at the end of March.

Sustainable muscle building

His personal record is downright catastrophic for a Bayern coach. Although he won the championship with Bayern in the last second, when Bayern Munich benefited from Borussia Dortmund’s home defeat against Mainz. But the clear 0:3 already meant the fifth defeat in the 13th competitive game. He could only win six games. A 0: 3 in his own stadium had not yet happened even under him. It was the highest home defeat since a 3-0 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach in October 2018.

