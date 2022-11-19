Original title: Thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions to keep the soil and have responsibilities

On November 18, Wang Ning, secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee, investigated and guided the epidemic prevention and control work in Kunming. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, conscientiously implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, shoulder the responsibility for prevention and control, and be responsible for guarding the soil and fulfilling the responsibility.

Wang Ning came to the Dabanqiao Health and Sanitation Service Station to inspect the situation of epidemic inspection and screening on the Inbound-Kunming Expressway, and asked to take precise measures by division and classification, not only to guard the entrance of epidemic prevention and control, but also to ensure smooth traffic. In the Kunming Fangcai Hospital, Wang Ning requested that emergency preparations be made in a timely manner according to the dynamic changes of the epidemic situation.

After listening to reports on the work of Kunming City and relevant departments such as railways, civil aviation, and health at the research symposium, Wang Ning not only affirmed the achievements Kunming has made in epidemic prevention and control this year, but also pointed out the severe challenges facing the current epidemic prevention and control situation. He asked Kunming to strengthen analysis, research and judgment based on the new situation and new problems faced by the epidemic prevention and control, clarify the target direction, unswervingly, scientifically and accurately grasp the epidemic prevention and control work, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics.

Wang Ning emphasized that epidemic prevention and control is a test of the ability, quality, and level of leading cadres. The headquarters of the leading groups for responding to the epidemic at all levels must study and judge the spread of the epidemic every day, and accurately determine the risk points. It is necessary to focus on risk points, strictly strengthen control, and do our best to control the spread of the epidemic. All regions and departments must attach great importance to comprehensively implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control, and the main responsible comrades of the party and government must personally grasp it, so as to be responsible for guarding the soil and fulfilling their responsibilities. It is necessary to divide and classify, scientifically and precisely prevent and control, and strictly control and control what should be strictly in place, and what should be normalized cannot be overweight. It is necessary to focus on the key points, strengthen the active monitoring of key groups, strengthen the monitoring and investigation of schools, “two stations and one venue” and other key places, and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control during the South China Expo in an orderly manner. It is necessary to strengthen people’s livelihood protection, meet the basic living needs of the people during the epidemic response period, guarantee basic people’s livelihood services such as medical treatment, and increase care and assistance for special groups such as the elderly, weak, sick and disabled. Adhere to the bottom line thinking and make emergency preparations. It is necessary to strengthen policy publicity, guide the masses to scientifically understand and treat the epidemic situation correctly, and overcome fear and negative emotions. It is necessary to strengthen the guidance of public opinion and respond to the concerns of the masses in a timely manner. Party members, cadres and front-line staff must strengthen self-health protection to ensure the normal operation of work.

Liu Hongjian, Qiu Jiang, Liu Fei, Li Malin and responsible comrades from relevant provincial departments participated in the research and guidance. (Yang Meng)

(Editors in charge: Xu Qian, Zhu Hongxia)

