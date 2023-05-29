Home » Those captured by the Metropolitan Police of Cali continue
The Metropolitan Police of Santiago de Cali continues its investigative work in order to capture the criminals who have beaten the citizens of Cali.

After five search procedures, for their alleged participation in the controversial robbery perpetrated at the Public Instruments Office in Cali on April 27, two people were captured and another was charged.

“Thanks to a meticulous investigative work that involved more than 300 hours of video review, vehicle tracking, territory analysis, and the valuable contribution of human sources, we were able to identify and capture three of the four individuals in less than a month. They entered to rob this public entity, causing fear among the users and workers of the place”, explained Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali.

“High-cylinder vehicles were involved in this crime, the tracking and identification of which were possible thanks to the intelligence work of the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office. Those captured are part of multi-crime organizations dedicated to the commission of thefts, homicides and other high-impact crimes,” the official added.

The strategy implemented by the Cali Mayor’s Office in relation to delivering rewards to informers, in this case reached $100 million.

Transcendental information, according to the leader of the district security agency, for the identification and capture of those responsible for this criminal act.

Those captured were charged with the crimes of aggravated theft and illegal possession of weapons, for which they will face the corresponding prosecution process.

