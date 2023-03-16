Provincial Police Department The teams of the Anti-Narcotic Crimes Branch Directorate, DiyarbakirHe acted upon the knowledge that the drugs procured from Turkey would be shipped to Antalya. Crews targeting suspicious vehicles APPLICATION started.

At the point of application passenger bus Stopping teams searched the suitcases of 2 people on suspicion. During the search, 3 kilos and 400 grams of skunk in packs inside the backpack and 650 grams of cannabis powder, wrapped in a blanket, were seized. 2 people involved detained receipt.

