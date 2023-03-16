Home News Those caught with drugs on the bus in Osmaniye: 2 detentions – Current News
News

Those caught with drugs on the bus in Osmaniye: 2 detentions – Current News

by admin
Those caught with drugs on the bus in Osmaniye: 2 detentions – Current News

Provincial Police Department The teams of the Anti-Narcotic Crimes Branch Directorate, DiyarbakirHe acted upon the knowledge that the drugs procured from Turkey would be shipped to Antalya. Crews targeting suspicious vehicles APPLICATION started.

At the point of application passenger bus Stopping teams searched the suitcases of 2 people on suspicion. During the search, 3 kilos and 400 grams of skunk in packs inside the backpack and 650 grams of cannabis powder, wrapped in a blanket, were seized. 2 people involved detained receipt.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Confindustria, with inflation and high energy prices, growth in 2023 is zero

You may also like

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Runtastic cuts 70 out of 250 jobs in...

Fine in the amount of UAH 900,000 for...

Death toll from mine explosion in Sutatausa rises...

150 km/h: Italians want to increase the maximum...

The Prosecutor’s Office requested the payroll supports of...

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, and Wang Huning are...

Angry voters cause a political earthquake

US Treasury Secretary Yellen: Our banking system is...

Some ways in which criminals can steal your...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy