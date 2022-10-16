PORDENONE. Maybe not. Perhaps he will not have it, assuming it is a he and that he has acted alone, the last word.

The investigation into Unabomber, sixteen years after the end of the attacks attributable to the most wanted criminal in the Northeast, could experience a new, unexpected chapter.

Intuition

A journalist, Marco Maisano, author and television host, working on a podcast series for OnePodcast (the audio initiative of the Gedi group launched at the beginning of 2022) which will be broadcast in November with exclusive revelations on the investigation, has not resigned himself to the silences and nothing done.

In line with the appeal of the Messaggero Veneto, launched for the first time on 22 March 2016, to revisit the evidential material in the light of the most recently introduced scientific technologies and the existence of the DNA database (established in 2009 and become operational seven years later) took action.

An enormous amount of evidence and artifacts collected in one of the most mammoth investigations of the last thirty years has been lying for over two decades in a well-kept but so far actually forgotten room. A sort of daily monument to the defeat of the state and the frustration of the victims, still awaiting moral, if not material, compensation.

The discovery

In recent days, Maisano has obtained the green light to examine the material from the Julian Public Prosecutor Antonio De Nicolo.

Scanning all this mass of finds, he managed to find, still kept by law, the hair, according to rumors white, contained in the unexploded bomb egg placed on November 3, 2000 on the Continent of Portogruaro.

Together with it Maisano found other material potentially subject to more advanced tests than those of the time and possibly comparable with the profiles of the DNA database. More, at the moment, is not known, because the journalist maintains an understandable confidentiality and did not intend to release any kind of statement or comment.

The two victims

However, a tam tam of news bounced up to the border between the provinces of Pordenone and Treviso made it possible to ascertain that an official email requesting the reopening of the investigations in the face of this discovery has already been addressed, in the form of a certified e-mail, to the investigating magistrate , who will now be called upon to assess whether a new investigative perspective may really exist and, if so, ask the investigating judge to reopen the investigation.

Two of the Venetian victims of Unabomber signed the request that could lead to the opening of the new investigation chapter, together with Maisano. People who have ideally attached to their names at the bottom the hope that years of investigations and taxpayers’ money have not been spent in vain.

Women who trust that the thirst for justice that animated hundreds of investigators coordinated by the public prosecutors of Pordenone, Udine, Treviso, Venice and Trieste between the nineties and the new millennium has not been extinguished.

The crime solved

We do not know if this new path can give the victims, the state and all of us concrete results. Certainly there is at least one precedent that bodes well. It occurred at the end of the Eighties in Pordenone, the province from which Unabomber started.

Annalaura Pedron, a young babysitter, was found dead in an apartment in Via Colvera. The crime held court for a long time in the chronicles of the time. At the end of a complex investigation, no arrested, no evidence, only some traces, blood and fingerprints, over time relegated to the shelves of the court.

The same have been considered reexaminable, after decades, with new and modern technologies thanks to the intuition of a detective. Result: identification of a profile, attribution of the same to a suspect, who was a minor and unsuspected at the time, and decisive action in an investigation that seemed definitively forgotten.

The mystery

That of Unabomber can be an equally intriguing challenge. There are still many mysteries to be clarified, first of all that suspicious pause between the attacks (a first wave between 1994 and 1996 was followed by four years of silence and suddenly six more crimes committed with a new and different technology, because switched to miniature bombs made with nitroglycerin); then those measurements taken in inches, inches instead of centimeters, in American style, on the duct tape recovered by the detectives in one of the booby traps.

A thread that can be traced back to the Aviano base? Why that initial series of attacks all in a province with little media coverage like Pordenone, in little-known locations outside the borders of western Friuli such as Aviano, Azzano Decimo, Sacile? And again, sure that it was appropriate to transfer the direction of the investigation from Pordenone to Venice and then to Trieste, starting over each time? Finally, here we are again on November 3, 2000, with the unexploded egg on the Continent of Portogruaro, from which a hair and saliva were recovered. Why not re-analyze them today, in light of technological advances?

The hope

We have been asking for it since 2016 and maybe this time it can be the good one. The DNA database in Italy was set up just in the months in which the state filed the investigation against the main suspect of the time, engineer Elvo Zornitta from Azzano Decimo. It took seven long years to see it operational. Now, however, many investigations have been framed from a new perspective. Why not this?

We need purebred “hounds” and the will not to resign. Maisano played the part of him. Now it’s up to the state. At least to have no regrets.