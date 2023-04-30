Those little paths of the Valley – EL PAÍS VALLENATO

Whenever the scent of the vallenato festival appears, its traditional controversies make more noise than its own music. Everyone argues about the poor cultivation of traditional vallenato.

But, why so much controversy when this event should only stir feelings of joy and revelry for the rescue of the authentic?

The question is the constructor of a healthy analysis, to seek the end of a useless confrontation with the true raison d’être of the vallenato festival, which is the preservation of the authenticity of vallenato and its folkloric expression.

We can all give our opinion from the place of our tastes and countrymen, about the situation that our maximum Colombian cultural expression is experiencing, such as Vallenato music; because that’s what the right to freedom of expression is for.

It is that, indisputably, this music with the philosophy of its messages, is one of the best paths that lead us to defeat sadness, disenchantment and understand the stories that life writes for us. It is also inevitable to compare the situations narrated in a vallenato song, with the daily life of

who today builds and travels on the old roads of Valledupar.

Traveling the paths of this 20th century “valley”, many songs in their narrative, they tattoo on the rocky canvas of my dreams, all the parts that furnish the landscape of the route that I want to describe today. I called this path the “vallenato cultural path”.

It motivates me to go through it, the visualization of the facts that have “the country of vallenatia”, stuck in an indecipherable Oxymoron. My journey along this road begins with a look at the prophecies of Gustavo Gutiérrez Cabello, when he predicted in the “rumor of old voices”, the insensitive desire to end the costumbrismo of his musical sense, and when describing how “the customs of old Valledupar”, deduced that, by destroying the old musical path, its natural wealth was renounced: the autochthonous costumbrismo that gave identity to its narrative. Because this beautiful story of a town without borders called “vallenatia”, made the experiences and its landscape the obligatory theme to create music and legend.

It was the year 1967 when Gutiérrez also dared to say: “Because my town is no longer what it was/emporium of happiness and peace/enlivened by accordion.” And he was right, because violence was already destroying the natural scene of minstrelsy, such as the countryside and peace, the war appeared as an expression of a complex problem, blinding the earthly and poetic life of its singers.

Then, years later, Gutiérrez Cabello’s prophecy began to build the musical discourse of longing, and the new generations led by Iván Ovalle Poveda, supported this trend when he appeared with his nostalgia when he said: “And those little paths of the valley/are witnesses of my sorrows».

At the same time, from other more youthful voices, a wave of songs began with a theme typical of cities and their efforts, the verses came out of digital technology and love lost its experiential narrative.

Romanticism was born by order, showing the verses of a purchased love. Also in these new themes, the spiteful verses were a clear message of infidelity and artificial eroticism. With these new voices came the epiphany that made me understand that the social anarchy that reigns in the country of vallenatía springs from its cultural agony.

These poems already showed the complex coexistence and the cultural clash that exists between the two Vallenato countries: the autochthonous country with its experiential culture, and the foreign country with its commercial culture.

This new country formed by the new generation of natives and foreigners, who arrived with forced immigration, is the same one that today navigates and enjoys the vallenato musical “new wave”. Here is the great cultural oxymoron of the people of Chipuco. Here is the paradox of wanting progress without abandoning costumbrismo.

Today the socio-cultural evidence shows us a “geographical and political” Valledupar, walking the same paths, with the same shoes and with the same melody in its social creeds, to travel in this globalized world. While the new generations walk in the logical evolution of their imaginaries, what today is called “adolescentrism”. The young miscegenation of this town is orphaned by the vallenato costumbrismo.

This new country no longer values ​​the magical conquering power of poetry, the past that sings to it at dawn, the pain of a wounded heart that dies and is resurrected in the fantasy of a verse.

Thus, this youthful feeling accommodated itself in the rich legacy of its minstrels, delaying and dispersing its creativity, because it abandoned the provincial customs, to go to the great commercial city.

Today’s Vallenato country is an earthly nation, dressed as a fair to sell its song and legend. It is difficult for the vallenatos “of yesterday” and some “of today” to understand that cultural syncretism is “a process of interaction between various cultures, through which they assimilate the most significant features that both possess, in order to achieve social progress”. . Those of yesterday must accept that the interpretation of poetry and art in general is “a matter of taste”, that the bulk of “the folkloric people” are not scholars of orthodox plastic arts, nor of “those city chords” learned in schools that today with a noble social and folk sense, are called academies.

For all this, it is very difficult to build squares, houses in the air and statues that are for the “universal” palate. It is not easy to understand that “a doll”, with the figure of “Diomedes Diaz” is more iconic, than the “exquisite and modern” monument, of the “Piece of Accordion”, created in honor of the minstrel contraption, Alejandro Duran. Let us accept once and for all, that the powerful and sovereign people choose and enjoy culture, their idols and new customs, as it sounds more harmonious to the taste of their joys and sorrows.

There are clear testimonies that the disagreement lies in how difficult it is to sculpt love, verse and nostalgia, with the rigidity of cement and the silence of statues. This shows us that Valledupar has difficulties consolidating his “cultural syncretism”.

The city has been unable to build new paths that connect foreign cultures and their different imaginaries, to the root that gave life to the great tree of manners vallenatía.

One culture does not exclude the other, much less modern imaginaries. It is not about reigning in a monolithic cultural role, it is about uniting cultures, through a route that leaves the provincial minstrelsy. I dare say that artists like Carlos Vives and Silvestre Dangond try to connect these two cultures through the fusion of the rhythms and messages of their modern music.

Friends and countrymen, our duty as tenants of this root history is to rebuild “those little paths in the valley” so that the authenticity of its landscape leads us to unite its musical and cultural history with the trade in its memory. We must grow as a city, with a modern globalized operation, without forgetting our cultural roots.

A beautiful and very happy Vallenato festival.

By: Augusto Aponte Sierra.

