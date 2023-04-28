Those moments when mother and child died in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News

Chicken centre Osmangazi It took place in the Hamitler District of the town. On Kutluk Bey Street, the mother and her little child ran and tried to cross the road. At this moment, the motorcyclist on the road pressed the brakes to avoid hitting the mother and child, whom he noticed later. With the effect of rainy weather, the motorcycle on its side slipped and hit the little boy and his mother next to him. While the motorcycle driver gave the first response to the duo, who were blown away by the impact of the accident, the situation was reported to the 112 Emergency Call Center.

While the paramedics, who came upon the notice, intervened to the injured, the police teams started work on the accident.

While the accident that brought hearts to the mouth was reflected in the security camera of a workplace, it was learned that the health status of the injured was good.

