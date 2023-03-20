The Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, while giving full authority to the Punjab Police, said that during the last five to seven days, the government will take action regarding the tension between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and the police in the Zaman Park area of ​​Lahore. has decided to form a Joint Investigation Committee (JIT).

While holding a press conference in Lahore on Monday, the Caretaker Chief Minister detailed the events that happened in recent days before the media and said that the policemen were continuously tortured, but ‘at this time it is necessary to restore the writ of the state and the government.’

He said: ‘We have told the police to break those who raise their hands towards the policemen. Restore the writ of Govt. Political parties do not do such activities.’

According to Mohsin Naqvi: ‘We will restore the writ in any case. Now if someone does such an action, he will get a response. ‘

He said that the GIT will investigate all the incidents and will also write to the Election Commission about these non-political activities.

Mohsin Naqvi said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will not be allowed to be threatened by policemen. ‘They threatened yesterday too.’

At the same time, he said that if Imran Khan does not trust the police, then send the security back. Imran Khan should tell us his decision whether to keep security or not. The police cannot provide security by swearing.’

The Chief Minister of Punjab further said that political activities are allowed but will not be allowed to abuse the police. They are constantly torturing the police, till now the policy was patience but at night they said to answer in kind to anyone who raised a finger. We don’t want to make things worse.’

He further said that till today the search warrant (of Imran Khan) has not been executed, the police have not gone inside his house.

They have been talking behind the scenes with them that this is a court order, they have come to implement it. There was straight fire and none of the policemen had weapons. Now we have given full authority to the IG to decide whatever he wants. Now if someone vandalizes the vehicles of the police force, then the police will decide what to do.’

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab said that the way PTI Chairman Imran Khan is sitting and working in Lahore, this thing is not acceptable in any way.

In response to a question, he said, “What will you do if they set off a petrol bomb, there is also a video of it.”

Last week, the Zaman Park area of ​​Lahore was in the news when the Islamabad police reached there after the arrest warrant of PTI Chairman Imran Khan was issued in the Tosha Khana case. were not allowed to enter Chairman Imran Khan’s house, which escalated the tension and police fired teargas shells while there were reports of petrol bombs being hurled by PTI workers.

Many police officers were also injured in this incident. Later this operation was stopped on court order.

During the press conference, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab also announced Rs 100,000 for minor injuries in the Zaman Park operation and Rs 500,000 for heavily injured police personnel.