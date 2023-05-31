Home » Those responsible for a murder in Candelaria de la Frontera are arrested – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
Those responsible for a murder in Candelaria de la Frontera are arrested – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

After the report of a murder that occurred in Candelaria de la Frontera, Santa Ana, the Security Cabinet activated the investigation and operation protocols in the territory to find the whereabouts of those responsible for the crime.

After the prompt response, the agents of the National Civil Police managed to capture the terrorist Luis José Barrera, alias “Pollito” the main perpetrator of this crime and two of his accomplices Jonathan Nieto Cevallos, alias “El Chele” and Carlos Benjamín Medina, aka “Chile”.

The Minister of Security explained that these cowardly criminals will be brought to justice and affirmed that years in prison await them without seeing the light of day.

“Anyone who attempts the life of another Salvadoran will have to face the real fire of the State,” added Villatoro.

The authorities continue to work throughout the territory to guarantee a safe and gang-free country, which is why they are working on the offensive to eliminate all remnants of these structures.

