Those responsible for the murder of the policeman in Chalatenango are presented

The authorities of the Security Cabinet and the Prosecutor’s Office presented tonight those responsible for the murder of the PNC agent in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, on May 16.

The three gang members respond to the names: Francis Antonio Calderón, alias “Monkey”, José Armando Ochoa, alias “Sapo Verde”, and Salvador Enrique Portillo, alias “El C4”.

We promised that they would pay dearly for the murder of our hero. We destroyed his clique, we arrested his coworkers, we arrested his leader, and today, we arrested the 3 killers. They will never cause terror in our country again,” said President Nayib Bukele, upon the capture of these terrorists.

The Attorney General, Rodolfo Delgado, states that they will continue to support the actions carried out by the Security Cabinet. “We have established that it was Salvador Enrique Landaverde, who fired the shots that caused the death of the police agent.”

He assured that the Prosecutor’s Office will be presenting the corresponding request in the next few hours, which will include the crime of aggravated homicide and will eventually be requesting a sentence that will range between 30 or 50 years in prison.

For his part, the director of the PNC, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, maintained that this crime will not go unpunished and these terrorists will pay dearly for the murder of the police agent.

In May, El Salvador presented zero impunity for registered homicides, highlighted Commissioner Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, after the presentation of those responsible for murdering a police officer on May 16.