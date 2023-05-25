Those responsible for the tragedy that occurred at the Cuscatlán stadium are under arrest

After carrying out the investigative procedures, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) managed to identify those responsible for the tragedy that occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium.

The public ministry issued five arrest warrants against: the president of Alianza FC, Pedro Hernández; the Alianza FC security manager, Edwin Abarca Ventura; the Financial Manager of Alianza FC, Zoila Córdova.

In addition, the capture of the general manager of EDESSA, Reynaldo Avelar Contreras, and the person in charge of the stadium keys, Samuel García Montano, were reported.

Those responsible must answer for the crimes of culpable homicide, culpable injuries and public havoc.

According to the investigations carried out, the enabled doors were not enough for the number of fans.

Those only entrances were also not opened sufficiently in advance for an orderly and safe entry.

The organizers, after exhausting the tickets available for the sporting event, decided to illegally sell tickets issued for previous matches.

Negligence in the organization and greed, when making an overbook, generated a human avalanche that caused the loss of 12 fans, as well as injuries and putting the safety of attendees at risk.

In the coming days, those responsible will be brought before the corresponding courts, the authorities reported.