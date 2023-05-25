Home » Those responsible for the tragedy that occurred at the Cuscatlán stadium are under arrest
News

Those responsible for the tragedy that occurred at the Cuscatlán stadium are under arrest

by admin
Those responsible for the tragedy that occurred at the Cuscatlán stadium are under arrest

After carrying out the investigative procedures, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) managed to identify those responsible for the tragedy that occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium.

The public ministry issued five arrest warrants against: the president of Alianza FC, Pedro Hernández; the Alianza FC security manager, Edwin Abarca Ventura; the Financial Manager of Alianza FC, Zoila Córdova.

In addition, the capture of the general manager of EDESSA, Reynaldo Avelar Contreras, and the person in charge of the stadium keys, Samuel García Montano, were reported.

Those responsible must answer for the crimes of culpable homicide, culpable injuries and public havoc.

According to the investigations carried out, the enabled doors were not enough for the number of fans.

Those only entrances were also not opened sufficiently in advance for an orderly and safe entry.

The organizers, after exhausting the tickets available for the sporting event, decided to illegally sell tickets issued for previous matches.

Negligence in the organization and greed, when making an overbook, generated a human avalanche that caused the loss of 12 fans, as well as injuries and putting the safety of attendees at risk.

In the coming days, those responsible will be brought before the corresponding courts, the authorities reported.

See also  Rob Brezsny Cancer Horoscope December 29, 2022 / January 3, 2023

You may also like

Dominic Thiem starts against Cachin at the French...

Beijing: the Chinese group CNEEC provides more than...

Dissidents of Iván Mordisco would be recruiting children...

China-Russia relations: Highlights of Russian PM Mishustin’s China...

Paraguay: 2,000 police officers during anti-election protests

The tandem director reached the final round of...

Alleged ELN member captured in the urban area...

ProShares & Gas posts 20% loss

FGR notifies two new crimes for which the...

Jineth Bedoya asks the JEP to open a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy