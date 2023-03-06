Rome, 6 March. (askanews) – “Not far from here, on the coasts of Calabria, a tragic event occurred a few days ago which, as we all know, involved the entire emotion of our country. First of all, the Afghan refugees brought to mind what our country did almost two years ago, when the Taliban were occupying Kabul to bring to Italy not only our military there on missions, but to bring to Italy all the Afghan citizens who have collaborated with our mission. We didn’t leave anyone. We have welcomed them all here in Italy. This brings to mind the television images of large crowds of Afghans at Kabul airport begging for airlift to go elsewhere. It makes us understand why entire families, people who see no future try to leave their land with suffering to have a chance of a future elsewhere”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in his speech at the inauguration of the academic year of the University of Basilicata.

“The condolences must be translated into concrete, operational choices on the part of everyone, of Italy for its part, of the EU and of all the countries that are part of it”, underlined the President of the Republic.