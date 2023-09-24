Thousands at demonstrations for a better education system

Thousands of people demonstrated for better education in more than 30 cities in Germany. The organizers spoke of 15,000 demonstrators nationwide. According to police information, around 4,500 people took part in Berlin and around 2,000 in Cologne and Munich.

In Central Germany, too, people took to the streets to demand better conditions in daycare centers and schools. According to MDR information, around 200 people protested in Erfurt. According to the police, there were around 500 to 600 participants in Leipzig. There were also demonstrations in Halle and Chemnitz.

The organization

That was the call for the education protest on Saturday Alliance “Educational Transition Now!”, which includes 150 organizations. These include parent and student representatives, trade unions and educational associations as well as scientists. At the rallies on Saturday there were also stands from parties such as the SPD, the Left and the Greens.

The chairman of the Bundestag education committee, Kai Gehring from the Greens, said in the run-up to the rallies: “Young people, parents, teachers and employers rightly expect that education policy will become more of a focus.”

The organizers complain about the great shortage of teachers and educators, an outdated and underfunded education system that is socially unfair, and criticized the fact that education spending is being cut.

100 billion euros for Education required

The alliance is calling for a special fund for education of at least 100 billion euros for investments in daycare centers and schools and a summit with the Federal Chancellor. The federal states should be obliged to train enough teachers. And a plan is required to attract sufficient and well-qualified daycare professionals.

From the alliance’s perspective, curricula and learning content also need to be revised. This is what the educator Myrle Dziak-Mahler said on Deutschlandfunkalso in advance of the rallies, that the country essentially still has an education system from the 1950s.

