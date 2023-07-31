Thousands Attend the 34th Anniversary of The Great Dominican Parade in The Bronx

Thousands of Dominicans gathered on Sunday to celebrate the 34th anniversary of The Great Dominican Parade of The Bronx in New York City. The event saw attendees lining up along the Grand Concourse avenue, proudly waving flags of the Dominican Republic and playing traditional instruments such as the güira and tambora.

The parade featured dozens of floats representing public and private companies, as well as political parties. Comparsas, folkloric groups, artists, cultural and religious associations, and baton ballets also joined the festivities. From 181st to 167th streets, participants showcased the vibrant culture and traditions of the Dominican Republic.

This year’s Grand Marshal was Moreno Arias, Senator from Montecristi. He was joined by Deputy Abel Lora in the joyful celebration dedicated to Montecristi, a province in the northwestern part of the Dominican Republic. Moreno took the opportunity to highlight the achievements of prominent sports figures from Montecristi, including Osvaldo Virgil and Juan Marichal.

Prominent figures in attendance included Consul Eligio Jáquez, assembly members George Álvarez and Yudelka Tapia, Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Edward Cabán, Bronx Borough President Venesa Gibson, prosecutor Darcel Clark, political leaders Ramfis Trujillo and Yomare Polanco of Dominican origin, Dean of Hostos Ana Reyes, Councilor Rafael Salamanca, and Vice Minister for Dominican Communities Abroad and Executive Director of INDEX, Carlos de la Mota.

Felipe Febles, the president of the parade, and the masters of ceremonies paid tribute to the late David Williams, the vice president of the organization.

Addressing the crowd, Consul Jáquez emphasized the growth of the Dominican community not only in the Bronx but throughout New York City and the United States over the past 34 years.

The parade also saw the participation of Dominican politicians, including Ramfis Trujillo, Ramón Alburquerque, Carlos Peña, and representatives from various political parties.

Although Congressman Adriano Espaillat was present at the parade, he did not take the stage. The absence of other elected officials of Dominican origin was also notable.

The Bronx is considered the county with the largest Dominican population in New York City, estimated at around 500,000. However, this year’s parade attendance was relatively low, with approximately 100,000 people showing up.

The Great Dominican Parade of The Bronx was first organized in 1989 to celebrate the rich folklore, culture, and tradition of the Dominican Republic. The event was sponsored by various companies, including Productos Goya, Café Santo Domingo, Cibao Meat Products, Coca Cola, Coors Light, Delta, Corona, Turismo de DR, Gigantes del Cibao, Induban, Infinit Sound, Key Food, and Lehman College.

The parade concluded with a vibrant display of Dominican pride and unity as the community reflected on the accomplishments of the past and looked forward to a bright future.

