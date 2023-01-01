PORDENONE. Thousands of smartphone lights said goodbye to 2022 and greeted 2023. Great desire to celebrate the arrival of the new year in Piazza XX Settembre, in Pordenone, three years after the last pre-pandemic New Year’s Eve.

Thousands raised their glasses on Saturday 31 December at the stroke of midnight, after the music, the countdown and the traditional greetings from the mayor and the junta from the stage. The square had begun to fill up by 11pm.

Orderly queues at the turnstiles and checks by the police and carabinieri, who together with the local police and the financial police monitored without attracting too much attention.

A sign of overall sobriety on the part of everyone, organizers, public and law enforcement and at the same time a restart.

If New Year’s Eve 2020 had proposed plays of light on the buildings, with reference to those Olympics that would have been tinged with blue only the following year, this time none of this but the houses have worked like never before, perhaps, since the beginning of December and above all, families, as numerous as groups of friends, found a place in the square.

Another difference compared to the past was related to temperatures. It was decidedly less cold than in previous years. Less heavy clothes and the only exception for the skating rink, which was stormed.

At 8.30 pm Steve Giant opened the evening. At 21.30 Lino Lodi and Stefano Mango got on the console. It was a historic reunion after the glories of the 80s and 90s and it was seen in the square, with the music proposed, among the notes of Madonna and other artists who made history and epic. At 11pm James Taylor Quartet with their acid jazz, in a successful evening, organized by Complotto Adriatico.

Thirteen minutes before midnight the mayor Alessandro Ciriani arrived with his family and the councilors Alberto Parigi, Cristina Amirante, Guglielmina Cucci and Walter De Bortoli. An intense embrace with Lino Lodi.

“I thank all those who organized this wonderful evening and those who worked for safety and more generally. A thought also to those who cannot celebrate – said Alessandro Ciriani -. Worse than in 2022 it can’t go. Best wishes to everyone, in 2023, to make at least one of your wishes come true “.

“Pordenone party capital in the Northeast” shouted Lino Lodi, while the photos of the public scrolled on the big screen, in a shower of selfies.

Lino Lodi invited the crowd: “Turn on the flashlights of your cell phones and light up the square.” The effect was splendid.

On the firecrackers front, in nearby Piazzale Ellero and in Viale Cossetti someone went too far and more generally, far from the square, which was heavily guarded, in certain neighborhoods there were numerous fireworks, with animals fleeing.

Five minutes after midnight the first illness, in Piazza XX Settembre. A woman, accompanied behind the houses. The medical staff immediately took care of her.

On the morning of New Year’s Day, a definitive assessment of the night of celebration will be drawn up.