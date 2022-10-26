Thousands of acres of goldenrod in Wuhan now! “Overbearing” invasive species urgently eradicated

Some time ago, alligator gars that appeared in various places have attracted widespread attention. In fact, invasive alien species are not only animals, but also plants, which are also very dangerous.

According to Jimu News, recently in Wuhan, Hubei, many citizens reported seeing the “notorious” invasive alien plant Solidago canadensis in multiple places, with an estimated area of ​​more than 1,000 mu.

According to experts from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences,Solidago canadensis is a perennial herb of the genus Solidago in the large family of Compositae. It was introduced into China as an ornamental plant in 1935 and is a very “overbearing” invasive species.

It can grow on river beaches, wasteland, on both sides of roads, on the edge of farmland, and around rural houses. It has developed rhizomes, strong fertility, fast spread, obvious growth advantages, and broad ecological adaptability. , causing the death of other nearby plants, posing a serious threat to biodiversity.

Data shows that a single big goldenrod can form more than 20,000 seeds, which can be everywhere in the next year.

Even, removing the roots at random will not remove the roots, because the underground rhizomes are still there, and even cause the seeds to spread and continue to reproduce, which requires manual eradication, manual burning, and chemical control.

According to local authorities in Wuhan,In fact, since the beginning of the month, a special person has been arranged to eradicate the Canadian Solidago by spraying medicine and excavators, and has cleared thousands of acres before and after.