Thousands of Alpini in Cuneo for the 100th anniversary of the Ana – News section

Thousands of alpine troops from all over Italy took part in the parade for the centenary of the ANA section of Cuneo, held in the morning. The veteran Giuseppe Falco, dean of the Cuneo black pens with his 102 years, took part in the procession together with the various groups of the National Alpine Association.





On stage the speeches of the authorities, including the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio who launches the idea of ​​restoring military service: “If we took away the mobile phone from our young people and put on an alpine hat we would probably have better children”.





The proposal is welcomed by the national president of ANA Sebastiano Favero: “We ask the parliament and the government for the return of a compulsory service, certainly done in a different way but designed for young people”.





“The Taurinense Brigade will march alongside you” said the commander of the general unit, Enrico Fontana, offering his best wishes: “I represent a partnership of values, the one between the Alpine soldiers in arms and the discharged, the veterans, the veterans: let’s same work in different ways and what unites us is our alpine hat”.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

