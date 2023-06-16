Thousands of books reach Ukrainian children to relieve their devastated libraries

Lviv (Ukraine)).- The Ukrainians send thousands of books to replace those that were destroyed at the front and in the former occupied regions, in an attempt to relieve children amid the devastation, with more than 570 libraries damaged and the confiscation of readings in Ukrainian by Russian side.

BOOKS, AS IMPORTANT AS FOOD

When the Kharkiv volunteers first arrived in the newly liberated village of Korobochkine last fall, they brought mostly food and medicine. A woman approached them with her youngest son and asked them for a book, which evidenced another need that needed to be addressed urgently.

“The woman said that her son was preparing for school and that he only had one book, which he already knew by heart. Never in my life have I seen a child so happy when he received some books,” Olga Bondar-Riznychenko, from the Kharkov Museum of Literature, told EFE.

Thereafter, he appealed to his friends in literary circles, publishers, and bookstores, to help collect as many children’s books as possible and then send them to the devastated towns and cities.

“I was impressed to see how the locals often went first for books, not clothes or other humanitarian aid, despite difficult living conditions,” Bondar-Riznychenko says.

BOOKS IN UKRAINIAN, CONFISCATED AND REPLACED BY RUSSIA

The books brought to them by volunteers are often the only chance for locals to access such reading. At least 571 libraries and their collections have been damaged or destroyed by bombing or Russian occupation, according to the country’s Ministry of Culture.

In some of the Russian-occupied areas, books in Ukrainian have been confiscated. Valentyna Rubizhanska, a librarian from Malyi Burluk in the Kharkiv region, was immediately relieved of her post by the Russians after refusing to cooperate.

She managed to save and hide several Ukrainian history books in her yard while her replacement went about collecting all the Ukrainian books, included in the list that Rubizhanska saw lying on her desk.

“The list included books on the history of Ukraine, but also modern fiction books,” Rubizhanska told EFE. Among the titles of the books that she noted after glancing at the list is also one written by former President Leonid Kucha and entitled “Ukraine is not Russia.”

Fortunately, he says, the town was liberated before the library books were taken.

However, in some places the Russians did succeed and continue to confiscate volumes in Ukrainian from libraries in areas still under their control, Tetiana Teren, executive director of PEN Ukraine, the national branch of the international organization for writers, journalists and editors.

According to the Ukrainian Media Information Institute, Russia has also brought more than 800,000 shortlisted books to the occupied territories.

These books glorify the “heroics” of the Russian military in Ukraine and spread other Kremlin-style narratives. The campaign is part of what the Institute calls a “cultural genocide” of the Ukrainian people.

SUPPORT FOR DAMAGED LIBRARIES

«PEN Ukraine» has activated the «Unbreakable Libraries» project, the goal of which is to replenish books in attacked libraries.

“Even where only the windows were blown out, many books were spoiled by damp,” explains Teren, who together with other members of “PEN Ukraine” has brought to the affected libraries more than 2,000 books they received from all over Ukraine in twelve expeditions.

Thousands of other copies have been sent there directly, and Teren is impressed by the outpouring of solidarity from Ukrainians in less-affected regions.

Despite the war, the demand for books, in Ukrainian and about Ukraine in particular, has only grown, Teren stresses. Books have provided a rare entertainment option during prolonged power outages.

“The Russian invasion has also stimulated Ukrainians to learn more about their country, its history,” he explains. EFE

