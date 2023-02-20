Photo by Sun Hanlun at the opening ceremony of the National Ice and Snow Car Challenge

China News Service, Harbin, February 19th (Reporter Wang Lin) On the 19th, the Harbin Ice and Snow World Cup Longjiang Ice and Snow Heroes National Ice and Snow Car Challenge kicked off in Harbin Ice and Snow World. Nearly a thousand ice and snow car sports from all over the country Enthusiasts came to the scene to compete on the ice and snow track and show off their wonderful driving skills.

The commanding flag issued instructions to vehicles Photo by Sun Hanlun

At the departure ceremony, Guo Hongwei, secretary of the party committee and chairman of Harbin Ice and Snow World Co., Ltd., said in his speech: “As the organizer of the challenge, we will do a good job in organizing the event and strive to make the challenge a high-level, meaningful event. Through this event, ice and snow resources will be revitalized, high-quality products will be created, and the National Ice and Snow Car Challenge will become a new IP.”

Participating vehicles compete fiercely Photo by Sun Hanlun

With the command of the whistle and the starting flag, the participating vehicles sped out one after another, and competed fiercely on the ice and snow track. This challenge set up two groups of two-wheel drive group for all people and four-wheel drive group for all people. The competition models are divided into new energy vehicles, taxis and mass-produced vehicles. Run a lap in the direction of the road and return to the end point to stop at the fixed point. The shorter the time, the better the result.

Photo by Sun Hanlun at the scene of the National Ice and Snow Car Challenge

At the competition site, the wide ice surface, winding curves, and white snow are full of excitement and challenges. Contestants from all over the country drove their favorite cars, showing their superb driving skills in the ice and snow, turning, drifting, and crossing obstacles. It also feasts the eyes of the audience.

Photo by Sun Hanlun, the participating vehicles competing on ice and snow roads

The Harbin Ice and Snow World Cup Longjiang Ice and Snow Heroes National Ice and Snow Car Challenge revolves around “ice and snow + sports” and “ice and snow + competitions”, aiming to help realize the development goal of “300 million people participating in ice and snow sports“. Through the colorful ice and snow car competition, let more people know about ice and snow car sports, participate in ice and snow car sports, and promote the whole chain development of ice and snow tourism, ice and snow sports and ice and snow culture. (over)