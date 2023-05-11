Thousands of migrants await the end of Title 42 – Diario La Hora

In the next few days, illegal crossing records will be applied. That will be an impediment for those who want to reapply for asylum.

TIJUANA (MEXICO)

Tens of thousands of migrants iThey set up camps along the northern border of Mexico, in the midst of uncertainty and chaos, with the hope of crossing into the United States on the eve of the end of Title 42.

Just in Tijuana, on the California border, thousands of migrants of various nationalities, including complete families and children, congregate among the border walls days before Title 42 endsthe night of this May 11, 2023, to request humanitarian asylum in the United States.

The camp has been growing since last weekend with people from Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Haiti, and Honduras, but also from far away countries like Turkey and Bosniaas well as Mexicans from the southern states of Michoacán and Guerrero, where the violence of organized crime displaces them.

Uncertainty

Title 42 is a measure adopted by Donald Trump (2017-2021) and later continued by President Joe Biden to expel migrants on the grounds of the COVID-19 pandemica declaration of emergency that is about to end in the US.

The families of migrants who were in the camp between Tijuana and San Diego, California, were searched by Border Patrol agents using identification braceletswith which they would be identified to be processed before this May 11, still with Title 42, under a exception of humanitarian parole.

Other migrants have nothing clear about what will happen to them, especially the women separated from their husbands, brothers and relatives.

This situation is aggravated because they do not know how Title 8 is going to work, which they consider to be much more severe. because they would file illegal crossing files and prevent them from reapplying for asylum. EFE

Más de 2,76 millones de indocumentados han sido interceptados por Estados Unidos en la frontera con México.

1.500 soldados se han desplegado en la zona frontera para fortalecer los controles.

How will the border work from now on?

The Biden government has decided to implement a new regulation that restricts access to asylum for people seeking to reach the US by land.

The regulation, which was published on May 5 in the federal register, qualifies as “unfit” to request asylum to migrants who cross the border irregularly and that they have not requested protection in a third country during their journey to the US.

The main legal route to request asylum in the US available to people arriving at the border will be through the CBP One mobile app, which allows immigrants to make appointments with authorities to state their cases. The North American country will offer about a thousand daily appointments to request asylum through this procedure.